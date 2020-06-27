AOC Announced the U28P2U: A China Exclusive 28″ 4K Monitor Ideal for Content Creators

AOC announces its China Exclusive 28" 4K monitor, the U28P2U, that is designed with office-use or content creators users in mind. This monitor features fantastic viewing angles that are facilitated by the fact that this monitor utilizes an IPS panel. Sadly, at the time of writing, AOC hasn't announced if this monitor will available anywhere outside of China.

AOC's U28P2U monitor provides a 4K resolution with a refresh rate of just 60 Hz and offers support for a large number of color spaces

The China Exclusive 4K monitor has a refresh rate of just 60 Hz, which makes this monitor not ideal for high-action gamers, but for content creators and office-use, the lower refresh rate is less important. This monitor also features a typical brightness of 300 cd/m², 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 1.07 billion color bit depth.

In addition to the lowered refresh rate, this monitor features 107% NTSC coverage, 119% sRGB color space coverage, 97% DCI-P3 coverage alongside the average factory calibration of ΔE<2. This large color coverage means that content creators will enjoy video editing or photo creation on this fantastic monitor.

The U28P2U's IO offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB hub that features a total of four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. There is a single upstream USB port, and the final port, besides the power port, is a single 3.5 mm audio output port. One of the USB ports features fast charging allowing users to charge their connected devices. The two HDMI 2.0 ports allow this monitor to be connected to various easily

The included stand features tilt from a range of 5° to 35°, and the stand also features the ability to pivot from 0° to up to 90° and swivel of up to +/- 175°. This wide range of tilt, pivot, and swivel makes this monitor perfect for office-use; this monitor will adapt to virtually any environment.

The stand offers a height adjustment of up to 130 mm, but for users that utilize monitor arms, this monitor has VESA 100 x 100 mount. This allows users to mount the way that they want to mount rather than forcing them to either using the included stand or using a monitor arm.

AOC hasn't announced pricing or availability of the U28P2U 28" 4K monitor.