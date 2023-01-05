HP Intros Latest PCs & Monitors Including 2023 Omen Gaming Lineup

HP announced several new products at CES 2023 today, focusing on hybrid workplaces and lifestyles as we evolve into a more advanced digital world. Employees, gamers, and homeowners are the focus of HP's new 2023 portfolio.

HP Focuses On Gaming and Hybrid Devices For Easy Collaboration And Sustainability

Notebooks, displays, and All-in-one (AIO) PCs have been upgraded this year to provide more connectivity and sustainability through digital workplaces and environmental supplies in HP's newest designs.

Hybrid provides us with greater flexibility and freedom in our personal lives, but brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others. HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds for exceptional audio experiences, and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level – while ensuring we continue to advance our world’s most sustainable PC portfolio. — Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

HP's new Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook allow users to access premium features on the go. The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook offers a 14-inch display, the world's first 8MP webcam, and the world's brightest touchscreen (by Chromebook standards). Intel Evo powers the internals to assist with "performance, connectivity, and charging" and easily connects to smart devices and phones. The HP Dragonfly Pro allows 24/7 "concierge support" utilizing one of four keys on the system. Both Dragonfly Pro systems are EPEAT Gold Registered and are made with recycled plastics and metals and packaged using recyclable materials.

The HP Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, and Elite x360 1040 G10 include multi-camera experiences, intelligent face tracking, HP Keystone Correction, and HP Be Right Back to allow for better collaboration and privacy without taking away from presentations or video conferencing. Intelligent power consumption modes on the new systems will enable the PC to learn from usage and thermal performance to power down or limit resources when needed. The Hp Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series computers are made of 90% recycled magnesium for the cases, 5% ocean-bound plastics for the speaker enclosure, and unique bio-circular contents, such as used cooking oil, assists with the lowering of emissions of carbon dioxide.

HP E-Series G5 Monitors come in sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches and produce 4K resolution on select models. The new portfolio of monitors also offers curved and ultrawide monitor sizes and 99% sRGB colors. The HP E45c G5 Monitor is the world's first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved display. The HP M24h and M27h FHD displays offer enhanced ergonomics for better viewing angles and less neck and eye strain. The company is also the first to include a comfort setup guide for users.

HP 24 and 27-inch AIO PCs assist with limiting desk space while also being environmentally conscious in their design. HP's new 14 and 15.6-inch laptops offer the latest Intel or AMD processors. At the same time, the HP 14-inch Laptop Eco Edition further reduces the amount of "post-consumer recycled plastics" used to design and manufacture the computer system.

HP's Omen 17 Laptop and Omen 40L and 45L desktops now integrated the updated Omen Gaming Hub that utilizes the NVIDIA GeForce NOW platform — a first for Windows PCs. The Omen 17 laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU (13th Gen Core processor) and paired with the latest in NVIDIA graphics. The system remains cool thanks to the company's Omen Tempest Cooling Technology. HP also integrated optical, mechanical keys on the keyboard, which performs up to 25% faster than standard keyboards. The Omen desktops are powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900K CPU and are equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090. The HP Omen 45L increases its cooling technology by introducing the Omen Cryo Chamber, allowing an AIO liquid cooler to be placed in a separate area on top of the case. The Omen 25L desktop also receives the new Raptor Lake processors from Intel.

For a list of availability and pricing of HP's newest 2023 portfolio, we have provided the list below:

Dragonfly Pro (standard and Chromebook editions) and Dragonfly G4 are available this spring at HP.com. Pricing is not yet revealed.

EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 are expected to be available this spring. Pricing is currently unknown.

E-Series G5 Monitors will be available in January, starting at $219.

M-Series Monitors are anticipated this spring, starting at $209.

14 and 15.6-inch Laptop PCs with AMD processors are expected to be available later this month for a starting price of $419.99 and $499.99 at HP.com. The Intel versions are expected to be available later this spring; pricing will be available closer to availability.

14-inch Laptop PC - Eco Edition is anticipated for summer at HP.com. The company does not yet reveal pricing.

24 and 27-inch AIO computers are expected this spring at HP.com. Pricing is currently unknown.

OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L Desktop PCs are expected this winter, 2023. Pricing is not revealed.

OMEN 17 Laptop is expected later this month, starting at $1,699.99 at HP.com.

Prices, dates, and specifications are subject to change. For up-to-date information on HP's newest products, visit hp.com.

News Source: HP Newsroom