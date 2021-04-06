antOnline Is Hosting A Giveaway For The Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K CPU, Open Until Midnight

With hardware becoming more and more expensive, it's always a good option to see if you can get hardware on sale or for free. antOnline is currently hosting a giveaway for the 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K and it's a shot worth taking if you are currently looking to upgrade parts of your PC or your entire PC.

The Entry For The Intel Core i9-11900K Giveaway Is A Simple 30-Second Long Video On Instagram

The 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship offering from Intel's 11th generation Rocket Lake lineup of processors. It is based on Intel's 14nm node and features 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock speed is 3.5 GHz and the boost clock is 5.3 GHz. On top of that, it features 16MB of cache and PCIe 4.0 support on the Z590 motherboards. It has a TDP of 125W, but when it is put under load it gets hot pretty quickly and goes up to 403W as seen in the tests conducted for our review.

You Can Set Your iPhone or iPad Display to Never Turn Off, Here’s How

To enter the Intel Core i9-11900K giveaway, you need to record a 30-second long video of you and your PC discuss what you learned and what building a PC means to you. The video must be uploaded before 11:59 PM PT on April 6th. In the video caption, you must use the hashtag: #ANTGiveaway. In the video itself, you must tag @antonline_com and you also must be following them. Entries that include threats, nudity, bullying, profanity of any kind, or hate speech will not be considered and immediately disqualified. Users must also be legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia and must be at least 18 years old.

For the full details of the giveaway, visit the official giveaway page. This is a shot worth taking for anybody looking to upgrade their system with the Intel Core i9-11900K and is quite easy to enter with a simple video.