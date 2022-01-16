Another USB-C Modded iPhone is Going on Sale But You Can Throw This One in the Water

Apple has no plans to introduce an iPhone with a USB-C port. We have not yet heard if the forthcoming iPhone 14 models will feature a USB-C over Lightning. However, engineers like to take a challenge and make the port a part of the mix. While there already exists an iPhone X with a USB-C port, another one is going on sale but the new one is waterproof. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The New Waterproof iPhone X With USB-C Will Go on Sale on January 19

Back in October of last year, a robotics engineer successfully modded an iPhone X with a USB-C port. The new iPhone has been ported the same way but it comes with extended functionality - waterproofing. The device is claimed to be the world's first waterproof iPhone with USB-C. Gernot Jöbstl shared the video of his modification on YouTube. Inspired by Ken Pillonel, Jöbstl further enhanced the modded iPhone X with a waterproof chassis.

Jöbstl states that he also created a brand new part for the modded iPhone which will give USB-C port more strength. The new part is made of 20 percent carbon fiber which means that the port will stick to its place. To make it work, he also used super glue after soldering the USB-C to isolate the wiring but he says that "it doesn't look nice," While the rest of the iPhone looks pretty normal, you can slightly see the superglue in the port which is helping to keep the USB-C port on the iPhone waterproof.

Jöbstl will be selling the USB-C modded iPhone X on eBay starting on January 19. If you are interesting, you can place a bid when it goes live. The last iPhone X with USB-C was sold for a hefty $86,000. Henceforth, this one could have enormous potential as well. You can check out the video embedded above for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. Would you want to see the next iPhone with USB-C? Let us know in the comments.