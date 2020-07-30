Anker’s super powerful and super useful PowerExtend accessory with 45W USB-C port is currently discounted to just $49.99.

Power strips come in so many sizes and useful configurations these days that it becomes almost impossible to choose the right one. But, there will always be one product that is going to stand out from the crowd no matter what and the Anker PowerExtend is one of them. It features 3 AC outlets, 2 regular sized USB ports and a USB-C port that can pump out 45W of power. It retails for $69.99, but thanks to a limited time coupon, a simple clip will bring that price down to just $49.99.

This power strip is designed in such a way that it is meant to be shown off and kept on top of a desk. Once placed, the USB ports, all three of them, are immediately accessible to the user. Whether it is a phone, tablet, camera, or even your laptop, you won’t be fighting with this power strip in order to plug anything in.

If you want to plug in something like a power brick, then you have access to the three AC ports at the back of this power strip, ensuring that clutter is nowhere to be found on your desk at first glance.

Without a doubt, that 45W USB-C port is the star of the show here. Be at an iPhone, Android device, your MacBook, Nintendo Switch or one of those latest action cameras from DJI or GoPro, that port is versatile enough to charge everything up at full speed.

Remember to clip that on-page coupon in order to bring the price down to just $49.99. I highly recommend this accessory if having a clutter-free desktop is at the top of your priority list.

