New 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Improved Keyboard and More Gets a $200 Discount on Amazon

Introduced not too long ago, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a whole lot of performance in a portable package, and this time, it comes with an improved scissor switch keyboard that offers better tactility as well as reliability. You’re getting all of this for a $200 on Amazon and let us tell you why this is such an excellent deal.

With this 13-inch model, you’re not just getting the Touch Bar and superior build quality with a massive trackpad that delivers one of the smoothest gestures for a portable machine, but it is also loaded with powerful internals. Coming to the processor, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro on discount at Amazon sports a 2.00GHz quad-core i5, with the CPU complemented with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

The discount is applicable on the Space Gray and Silver finish, but we’re sure a lot of you aren’t going to mind what color you’re purchasing this in, just as long as you’re getting that proper macOS experience. With this kind of hardware, you’ll definitely get it. In addition to the powerful specifications under the hood, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro also features four Thunderbolt 3 ports, giving you lots of throughput and versatility in return.

You can connect multiple high-resolution displays, transfer data in the blink of an eye, or connect an eGPU solution with one of these ports. This model is also compatible with macOS Big Sur, an update which will be arriving officially for consumers later in the year.

So what do you think? $200 off for a premium notebook like the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great deal right?