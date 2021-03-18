Nintendo has rolled out a new major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the ‘March Sanrio’ 1.9.0 update.

The update is the largest update of the year so far and adds six new Sanrio-inspired villagers to the game alongside the items they offer. In addition, the 1.9.0 update for New Horizons packs various custom design improvements.

Animal Crossing Adds the Ability to Make Video Trailers, Whoopee Cushions, More in March

Aside from these new additions and improvements, the major new update also offers several fixes for bugs that were introduced through previous updates. We’ve included the official release notes (Google translated from Japanese to English) down below. The full English release notes will soon be updated on Nintendo’s official support page for New Horizons right here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.9.0 Release Notes Ver. 1.9.0 [2021.3.18] If the version notation on the upper right of the software title screen is “Ver. 1.9.0”, it has been updated. General Seasonal event (Easter) has been updated.

Added support for amiibo card [Sanrio Characters Collaboration].

The following new mileage redemption items have been added to Tanuport. My Design PRO Editor + (App that increases my design storage frame and new patterns) My Design Showcase (App that allows you to access the showcase from the My Design app)

In addition, the following elements have been added. Seasonal raccoon shopping items Nintendo Switch Online subscription privilege item

Bug fixes From Ver. 1.4.0, fixed the problem that the transformation was not released when the item was picked up and replaced with the stick while the pocket was full while transforming with the stick.

From Ver. 1.7.0, fixed the bug that it was possible to dig the ground that could not be dug originally by canceling after performing “Imagine” with any kit.

In addition, we have made adjustments and fixed bugs so that you can play the game comfortably.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The popular title was released back in March of last year.