Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.1.3 Released; Fixes Bunny Day Balloon Glitch

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.1.3 for the Nintendo Switch.

Patch 1.1.2 was released earlier this week and Nintendo has now deployed another minor update for the popular Switch title.

‘iPhone SE’ Compatible Screen Protector Also Meant for iPhone 8 Spotted on Apple’s Online Store

Like most Nintendo patches, the release notes for this update are quite minimal and only mention a fix for balloons not flying under certain conditions. Following the start of the Bunny Day event in New Horizons, more balloons have started appearing in the game and players have been shooting them down with a slingshot to obtain eggs for use in certain items. One of these special Bunny eggs can only be obtained by shooting down balloons that have presents attached to them. Unfortunately, players have discovered a glitch that is making egg collecting difficult. Apparently, if players pop up over 300 balloons, balloon gifts no longer spawn.

Luckily, this new update fixes this Bunny Day Balloon glitch.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes, as supplied by Nintendo of Japan, down below nonetheless:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.1.3 Release Notes General Fixed a bug where balloons would not fly under certain conditions.

Nintendo’s latest Animal Crossing installment is available now globally. Those interested can read our very own review of New Horizons right here. We've included a part of Dave Aubrey's review down below:

When I saw that I had played 40 hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I was shocked because it didn't feel like that long at all. And that's because it still has that Animal Crossing magic. I played for what felt like five minutes a day, but in reality was multiple hours of fishing, bug catching, material collecting, crafting, and more. I feel like a complete newbie still, like I have so much to do, so much more to learn, and I can't wait to see more. I have to. I'm going to continue playing, and build my perfect island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its hooks in me, and while I still don't know if it's my favorite Animal Crossing game, it's undoubtedly one of the best.