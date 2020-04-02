Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.2 Update Now Live; Introduces Several Bug Fixes and More

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is now live worldwide, bringing several bug fixes to the game.

The 1.1.2 update fixes some bugs that have been found in the game since release, including some progression issues. The update is also required for multiplayer, as it is not compatible with the game's previous version.

Sadly, the official English patch notes are not yet available. We will update the post as soon as they are shared, but in the meantime, you can find a rough translation of the Japanese notes below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.2 Update Notes Under certain conditions, animals that had been invited to move from another island did not move and the vacant land to be relocated remained closed. <Correspondence with the save data in which the problem occurs> After the renewal, the land that has been closed will return to uncontracted and you will be able to relocate new animals. *We are very sorry, but animals that were scheduled to migrate at the time of the malfunction will not return to the original island and will not be migrated this time.

Fixed a bug that caused the raccoon to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants. <Correspondence with the save data in which the problem occurs> After the update, if the island has evolved to a certain state (if the raccoon store is under construction or completed), a specific event will occur during the next island play during the islander's broadcast, Will progress.

Fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities. <Correspondence with the save data in which the problem occurs> After updating, you can apply for relocation again.

Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Lodley on an outlying island on a tour going out on "Mile Ricoken" would reduce the money you own along with the miles.

Several other bugs have been fixed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game represents the biggest change for the series to date, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the biggest reinvention of the series' mechanics and core gameplay loop, and that also makes it the best entry yet. This is a completely new kind of Animal Crossing experience while retaining everything you loved about the previous games. You'll spend hours catching fish and bugs, making money to pay off your loan, and do it while having more power over how you customise your experience than ever before. I adore Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this is quickly becoming one of my most-played games on Nintendo Switch. If you've ever had a love slow-paced social sims like Animal Crossing or The Sims, this game is essential.