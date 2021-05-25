Here is a List of Samsung Phones Eligible for Android 12 Update
Google has recently introduced Android 12, and you can currently install it on your Pixel devices. Not just that, several OEMs have already committed to bringing the Android 12 Beta on their devices. As expected, Samsung has been missing from the list, despite being one of the best and most prolific smartphone manufacturers. At the time of writing, we are not sure when or if Samsung will start a beta program for their smartphones, but we do have a list of Samsung phones that are due for Android 12, and the list is extensive, to say the least.
If everything goes accordingly, work on One UI 4.0 should start somewhere around August, later this year. After that, Samsung will start prioritizing the devices that are due for the Android 12 update.
Samsung Has a Long List of Smartphones and Tablets in Line for Android 12 Update
Samsung has developed a pretty strong portfolio of devices receiving the latest updates and in a timely fashion. As for the devices that are due to receive the update, you can check it out below.
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
F series
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy Xcover series
- Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Galaxy Xcover 5
In addition to that, Samsung also has a moderately small list of tablets that are going to receive the Android 12 update, and those are.
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A 8.4
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
Clearly, Samsung has extensive plans as far as the Android 12 update is concerned, and we are hopefully going to start seeing the updates rolling out by the end of this year, starting with the flagship devices first.
