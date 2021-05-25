Here is a List of Samsung Phones Eligible for Android 12 Update

Google has recently introduced Android 12, and you can currently install it on your Pixel devices. Not just that, several OEMs have already committed to bringing the Android 12 Beta on their devices. As expected, Samsung has been missing from the list, despite being one of the best and most prolific smartphone manufacturers. At the time of writing, we are not sure when or if Samsung will start a beta program for their smartphones, but we do have a list of Samsung phones that are due for Android 12, and the list is extensive, to say the least.

If everything goes accordingly, work on One UI 4.0 should start somewhere around August, later this year. After that, Samsung will start prioritizing the devices that are due for the Android 12 update.

Gboard Has Started Getting a New Design with Redesigned Keys

Samsung Has a Long List of Smartphones and Tablets in Line for Android 12 Update

Samsung has developed a pretty strong portfolio of devices receiving the latest updates and in a timely fashion. As for the devices that are due to receive the update, you can check it out below.

Samsung Galaxy S series

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy A series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

F series

Galaxy F41

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F12

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 5

In addition to that, Samsung also has a moderately small list of tablets that are going to receive the Android 12 update, and those are.

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Clearly, Samsung has extensive plans as far as the Android 12 update is concerned, and we are hopefully going to start seeing the updates rolling out by the end of this year, starting with the flagship devices first.