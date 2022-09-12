An Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake Is Not in the Works, Art Director Confirms

A remake of the original Assassin’s Creed was rumored to be coming together with the next entry in the series, but it seems like Ubisoft is not working on such a title.

Speaking with Eurogamer following Ubisoft Forward 2022, Assassin’s Creed Mirage art director Jean-Luc Sala confirmed that the European publisher is not working on a remake of the first entry in the series. He is fully dedicated to Mirage, and no one else at Ubisoft is working on a remake:

"Yeah that's not what we're doing. I'm fully dedicated to Mirage and I can tell you we are not remaking AC1."

An Assassin’s Creed remake not being in the works is definitely surprising, considering all the other rumored information on the next entry in the series was eventually confirmed. The remake, which was supposed to reuse assets from AC Mirage, was rumored to be part of a Season Pass that was not announced during Ubisoft Forward 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only one of the many new entries in the series currently in development. The game starring Basim will be followed by Project Red, which will be set in Feudal Japan, and Project Hexe, which will be set during the Holy Roman Empire era. All future entries in the series will be joined together by the Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub, a sort of personal Animus, as described by Ubisoft during its Ubisoft Forward 2022 event.

Announced last year, INFINITY is a centralized hub for Assassin's Creed games, and while the team is still investigating how it will incorporate Assassin's Creed's past, it's clear that the future will live on in this new platform. RED and HEXE will be the first mainline games incorporated into INFINITY, but they won't be the only things to look forward to. As Côté teased during the showcase, Assassin's Creed multiplayer is coming back. Codenamed INVICTUS, the new take on multiplayer will be incorporated as a standalone experience within INFINITY.