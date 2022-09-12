Menu
Company

An Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake Is Not in the Works, Art Director Confirms

Francesco De Meo
Sep 12, 2022
Assassin's Creed

A remake of the original Assassin’s Creed was rumored to be coming together with the next entry in the series, but it seems like Ubisoft is not working on such a title.

Speaking with Eurogamer following Ubisoft Forward 2022, Assassin’s Creed Mirage art director Jean-Luc Sala confirmed that the European publisher is not working on a remake of the first entry in the series. He is fully dedicated to Mirage, and no one else at Ubisoft is working on a remake:

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Division Heartland Gets First Gameplay Footage, Early Access Registration Open Now

"Yeah that's not what we're doing. I'm fully dedicated to Mirage and I can tell you we are not remaking AC1."

An Assassin’s Creed remake not being in the works is definitely surprising, considering all the other rumored information on the next entry in the series was eventually confirmed. The remake, which was supposed to reuse assets from AC Mirage, was rumored to be part of a Season Pass that was not announced during Ubisoft Forward 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only one of the many new entries in the series currently in development. The game starring Basim will be followed by Project Red, which will be set in Feudal Japan, and Project Hexe, which will be set during the Holy Roman Empire era. All future entries in the series will be joined together by the Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub, a sort of personal Animus, as described by Ubisoft during its Ubisoft Forward 2022 event.

Announced last year, INFINITY is a centralized hub for Assassin's Creed games, and while the team is still investigating how it will incorporate Assassin's Creed's past, it's clear that the future will live on in this new platform. RED and HEXE will be the first mainline games incorporated into INFINITY, but they won't be the only things to look forward to. As Côté teased during the showcase, Assassin's Creed multiplayer is coming back. Codenamed INVICTUS, the new take on multiplayer will be incorporated as a standalone experience within INFINITY.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order