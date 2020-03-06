Amnesia: Rebirth is a Full The Dark Descent Sequel Coming from Frictional This Fall

A decade ago Amnesia: The Dark Descent helped redefine the survival horror genre, inspiring countless imitators, and yet, series creators Frictional Games have never produced a proper sequel to the game. We did get Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs in 2013, but that game was made by a different developer (The Chinese Room) and had a rather different feel.

Well, Frictional is finally returning to their most popular creation with Amnesia: Rebirth, a full sequel set in the same universe as The Dark Descent. This time around, you’ll be creeping through more of a modern setting in the Algerian desert, but the same slow-burn first-person gameplay returns. You can check out the debut trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth, below.

SOMA – PC vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison 1080p 60fps

Oh boy, just that 1-minute trailer got me sweating. I’m not sure if I’m up for an Amnesia with modern graphics. Here’s a bit more detail about Amnesia: Rebirth:

Amnesia: Rebirth is a new descent into darkness in the iconic Amnesia series. Set in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, the game will focus on all-new character Tasi Trianon as she sets out on a lonely and harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience. You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose – to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you. Retracing Tasi’s journey and pulling together the fragments of a shattered past will be the only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. Time is against you. Still, you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

Amnesia: Rebirth creeps onto PC (via Steam) and PS4 this fall. Start practicing your best over-the-top screams and reactions now streamers.