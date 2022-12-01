Amnesia: The Bunker Semi-Open World Sandbox Horror Game Announced for March 2023 Release

Frictional Games, the creator of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, its sequel Amnesia: Rebirth, and SOMA, has announced a new entry in the longstanding Amnesia series. This new entry, known as Amnesia: The Bunker, brings a semi-open world approach that allows players to experience high levels of freedom with very few scripted events and an ever-present threat.

The announcement of Amnesia: The Bunker came with a reveal trailer, which you can see below.

Unlike other Amnesia games, you will be able to defend yourself with weaponry against the unknown enemy threat. Not to mention, this new entry in the series features a new kind of horror that incorporates emergent gameplay and sandbox elements into the mix. In this game, you will have to walk the course of a WW1 bunker in the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.

This soldier has to course through the tenebrous dark corridors of the bunker and trudges forward as everyone is dead, rations are running low, and the only armament he possesses is a revolver with a single bullet. It's up to you to figure out a way to escape the Bunker alive and face the oppressing terrors that await you in the dark.

In addition to the trailer, a few screenshots showcasing some gameplay elements have also been shared.

Frictional Games wants Amnesia: The Bunker to be a test of the players' cleverness, courage, and ability to keep a cool head under pressure while solving puzzles. Each task and puzzle has multiple solutions. As such, every outcome is decided by you as you explore and experiment in a semi-open world environment. Every decision you make in the game will change the outcome, or so the developers have promised.

Amnesia: The Bunker will be released in March 2023 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Make sure to stay tuned for more details regarding Amnesia: The Bunker as they come.