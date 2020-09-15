Amnesia: Rebirth Will Unleash Its Horrors in Time for Halloween

A decade ago Amnesia: The Dark Descent redefined the survival horror genre, and this Halloween fans can experience the next stomach-curdling entry in the series. Developer Frictional Games have dropped a new trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth, packed with all manner of creepy imagery and things lurking in the dark – check it out, below.

Amnesia: Rebirth is a Full The Dark Descent Sequel Coming from Frictional This Fall

Oh boy, I’m sweating already. Of course, the original Amnesia really took off when certain streamers featured it, and it looks like Amnesia: Rebirth will provide plenty of fresh fodder for shrieking YouTubers. Need to know more about the game? Here’s the official description:

You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you. In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. Step into Tasi’s shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything. First-person narrative horror experience

Explore environments and uncover their histories.

Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.

Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.

Amnesia: Rebirth creeps onto PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store) and PS4 on October 20. What do you think? Got the guts for another round of Amnesia?