AMD/XFX Radeon VII 16 GB Graphics Card & Xbox Game Pass Available for $529 at Newegg

As of right now, the XFX variant of AMD's Radeon VII graphics card is available for a significantly reduced price of $529.99 USD over at Newegg. At this price, content creators or individuals in need of heavy compute firepower may want to consider AMD's flagship GPU.

AMD/XFX Radeon VII - $170 Off at $529.99

It is currently unknown whether or not the sale regarding the Radeon VII is a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal or if AMD has decided to discount the card permanently. Either way, for $529.99, you'll receive the following:

60 Compute Units

3840 Stream Processors

1400 MHz Base Frequency

1750 MHz Boost Frequency

1800 MHz Peak Frequency

16GB HBM2

1TB/s Memory Bandwidth

Radeon VII/RTX 2070 SUPER/RX 5700 XT - Sub-$550 GPU Range

Upon initial release, AMD positioned its Radeon VII graphics card against NVIDIA's RTX 2080, both of which traded blows for a period of time in terms of gaming performance. As for compute workloads, the Radeon VII did lead by a considerable margin, especially in terms of cryptocurrency mining, even conquering NVIDIA's top-of-the-line Titan V, and holds an advantage with FP64 capability up to 3.46 TFLOPs.

Since the initial release of NVIDIA's RTX lineup, NVIDIA has introduced the RTX SUPER-branded GPUs, and in doing so, brought increasingly powerful GPUs to the market. NVIDIA's newer SUPER series GPUs perform well, with the RTX 2070 SUPER falling just behind the original RTX 2080 and Radeon VII, but at a price point upwards of $500, roughly $200 cheaper than the RTX 2080 and Radeon VII at launch.

With competition from NVIDIA $200 cheaper with similar performance, AMD's Radeon VII became somewhat of a tough sell for anyone besides people with a need for compute performance. In this case, AMD counteracted the RTX 2070 SUPER with the Radeon RX 5700 XT, a $400 graphics card with similar performance to the Radeon VII, and in some cases, even beating it by a fair margin.

A Tough Sell - Is Gaming Performance Enough?

Now, with custom 5700 XTs hitting the market, the Radeon VII is a bit of a tough sell in some cases, though, at a price point of $549.99, 16GB of HBM2 is a nice upgrade over the 5700 XT and RTX 2070 SUPER's 8GB of GDDR6, and will handily beat both GPUs in productivity and compute workloads. As far as gaming goes, if playing at high resolutions that use large amounts of VRAM above the 8GB mark, for $50 more than the RTX 2070 SUPER, you'll get double the VRAM, though the 5700 XT or the RTX 2070 SUPER may be a better option for other users.