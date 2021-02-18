AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB ‘RDNA 2’ Graphics Card Rumored To Launch on 18th March

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card featuring the RDNA 2 GPU architecture and 12 GB VRAM is now rumored to launch on 18th March. The graphics card will be the first of many mainstream GPU offerings within the Radeon RX 6000 series with a sub-$500 US pricing.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Launches on 18th March, Features 12 GB VRAM & RDNA 2 GPU Architecture

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards will tackle NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 series cards. The Radeon RX 6700 XT in particular is going to go against the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and should be a very competitive product in the segment if AMD can offer a sustainable supply which seems to be a pretty hard deal considering the current market scenario.

In the previous article, we discussed how AMD is pitting the Radeon RX 6700 XT as a 1440p gaming graphics card. The card will offer higher VRAM than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and the same amount as the GeForce RTX 3060. We have also seen cards from PowerColor, Gigabyte and ASRock listed at EEC. We don't know whether the 18th March date would be a hard launch or an announcement for the card itself but it looks to be the latter.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

