PowerColor Unveils Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil Series Graphics Cards: 21 VRM Phases & Swappable Backplate

PowerColor has finally unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series graphics cards which come with a devilish and powerful custom design.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design

PowerColor previously provided a good look at its Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card a few weeks ago. The design will be featured on both the RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT cards. In the latest pictures, we get the first full look at the card that looks like it came from the very depths of hell.

Starting with the details, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series graphics card comes with a quad-slot design (either 3.5 or 3.8-slot) and rocks a brand new shroud design that includes triple-fans, each fan with 9 fan blades and an aluminum shroud cover that features an aggressive aesthetic with bright red RGB accents.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series also comes with a swappable backplate that extends beyond the PCB and further elevates the devilish look of this card. This backplate has a translucent pattern with several RGB effects that look like a stream of lava flowing on your card.

The card will be housing a custom PCB design that will be powered by a triple 8-pin connector interface. The RX 7900 Red Devil makes use of a premium 14-layer PCB with a total of 21 VRMs phases on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX variant. There's also a BIOS switch and it looks like the card will offer some serious overclocking capabilities.

As for the cooling, the PowerColor RX 7900 Red Devil graphics cards come with a massive heatsink that comprises two aluminum fin blocks with a total of eight 6mm nickel-plated heat pipes. The card is also equipped with an anti-bending bracket on the PCB.

PowerColor has also shown us its standard Hellhound series RX 7900 graphics cards too which feature a triple-fan design but a more standard dual 8-pin connector layout. PowerColor is expected to officially debut its AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards on the 13th of December. Expect more information on the Red Devil series such as clocks to be revealed next week.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Card Designs:

Graphics Card Namee Manufacturer Cooling Design Slots Power Input Game Clock Boost Clock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Reference (Triple-Fan) 2.5 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2300 MHz 2500 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Elite Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 3.5 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2330 MHz 2525 MHz ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OC ASUS TUF Gaming (Triple-Fan) 3.6 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2455 MHz 2615 MHz PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil PowerColor Red Devil (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound PowerColor Hellhound (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X Sapphire Vapor-X (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Sapphire Nitro+ (Triple-Fan) 3.2 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 XFX MERC 310 (Triple-fan) 2.5 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua OC ASRock Aqua (Waterblock) 2.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi OC ASRock Taichi (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming OC ASRock PG (Triple-Fan) 2.8 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2455 MHz 2615 MHz AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Reference (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2000 MHz 2400 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2175 MHz 2535 MHz ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OC ASUS TUF Gaming (Triple-Fan) 3.6 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2175 MHz 2535 MHz PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil PowerColor Red Devil (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound PowerColor Hellhound (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Nitro+ Sapphire Nitro+ (Triple-Fan) 3.2 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 XFX MERC 310 (Triple-fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi OC ASRock Taichi (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2220 MHz 2560 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OC ASRock PG (Triple-Fan) 2.8 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2075 MHz 2450 MHz