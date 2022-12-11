PowerColor Unveils Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil Series Graphics Cards: 21 VRM Phases & Swappable Backplate

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design 4

PowerColor has finally unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series graphics cards which come with a devilish and powerful custom design.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design

PowerColor previously provided a good look at its Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card a few weeks ago. The design will be featured on both the RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT cards. In the latest pictures, we get the first full look at the card that looks like it came from the very depths of hell.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil & Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Graphics Cards Pictured A Bit More
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design 1

Starting with the details, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series graphics card comes with a quad-slot design (either 3.5 or 3.8-slot) and rocks a brand new shroud design that includes triple-fans, each fan with 9 fan blades and an aluminum shroud cover that features an aggressive aesthetic with bright red RGB accents.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design 2

The PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Red Devil series also comes with a swappable backplate that extends beyond the PCB and further elevates the devilish look of this card. This backplate has a translucent pattern with several RGB effects that look like a stream of lava flowing on your card.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 Custom Graphics Cards Are Beautiful In A Hellish Way & Feature A Powerful PCB Design 3

The card will be housing a custom PCB design that will be powered by a triple 8-pin connector interface. The RX 7900 Red Devil makes use of a premium 14-layer PCB with a total of 21 VRMs phases on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX variant. There's also a BIOS switch and it looks like the card will offer some serious overclocking capabilities.

As for the cooling, the PowerColor RX 7900 Red Devil graphics cards come with a massive heatsink that comprises two aluminum fin blocks with a total of eight 6mm nickel-plated heat pipes. The card is also equipped with an anti-bending bracket on the PCB.

PowerColor has also shown us its standard Hellhound series RX 7900 graphics cards too which feature a triple-fan design but a more standard dual 8-pin connector layout.  PowerColor is expected to officially debut its AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards on the 13th of December. Expect more information on the Red Devil series such as clocks to be revealed next week.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Card Designs:

Graphics Card NameeManufacturerCooling DesignSlotsPower InputGame ClockBoost Clock
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMDReference (Triple-Fan)2.5 Slot2 x 8-Pin2300 MHz2500 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX EliteGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)3.5 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OCGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2330 MHz2525 MHz
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHz
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-XSapphireVapor-X (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)2.5 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua OCASRockAqua (Waterblock)2.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)2.8 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHz
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMDReference (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2000 MHz2400 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHz
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHz
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2220 MHz2560 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)2.8 Slot2 x 8-Pin2075 MHz2450 MHz
Share this story

Further Reading

Comments

 