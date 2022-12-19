AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 ‘Storm Peak’ CPUs Launching In September 2023: HEDT & Workstation Flavors With Up To 8-Channel Memory & 128 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 'Storm Peak' CPUs are allegedly going to launch in both HEDT & Workstation flavors in September 2023.

AMD Readies Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT & Workstation CPUs For September 2023 Launch To Tackle Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon Chips

The leak comes from the ever-reliable, chi11eddog, who has been super accurate with his previous leaks. The latest one is about AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs which is said to launch during 2023 in September and will come in both HEDT and Workstation flavors. This is huge because AMD kept its last two Threaedripper chips exclusive to the Workstation segment but it looks like the red team is going back to the HEDT segment which makes sense since Intel is doing something similar in the first half of 2023.

AMD Storm Peak

September 2023

HEDT: 4 channel, 64 pcie gen5 lanes, 8 pcie gen3 lanes, support OC

WS: 8 channel, 128 pcie gen5 lanes, 8 pcie gen3 lanes, no OC for CPU&MEM — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 19, 2022

According to the leak, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT CPUs will come in both Workstation and HEDT flavors. The Workstation family will enter the top segment with 8-channel DDR5 memory support, up to 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes, and 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes but will lack OC capabilities for both CPU & memory. The HEDT segment is where users will get OC support for both CPU and memory but the platform will feature support for 4-channel DDR5 memory and offer up to 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs: Here's Everything We Know So Far!

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature up to 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture and fabricated on TSMC's 5nm node. The CPUs will be replacing the existing 'Chagall' lineup and will be designed purely for high-end and extreme workstation users. Since the core count is the same as the EPYC Genoa parts, they are likely to utilize the same die but with specific parts disabled for standard consumers.

This is where the new platform comes into play. For EPYC, AMD is going to switch to its new SP5 socket. A new socket will also be designed around the Threadripper platform and may be known as the TR5 or SP5r2. The existing TR4 socket lasted two generations with Zen 2 & Zen 3 Threadripper options. AMD is likely to retain a similar cadence for the upcoming socket which will support new technologies such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. The CPU itself will be very massive as seen in the SP5 chip package shot below:

There's no mention of a Zen 4C variant on the roadmap or a V-Cache variant but AMD might unveil them at a later date. We have also seen a few Genoa SP5 boards featuring dual LGA-6096 sockets so those may also come to the Threadripper family considering Intel is going the same route with its Xeon-W Sapphire Rapids chips. AMD has recently started easing up the timed exclusivity for the Threadripper Pro 5000WX chips so it is likely that the next gen will come to the DIY market just like the previous Threadripper 1000/2000 series chips.

AMD also confirms that Granite Ridge will be the follow-up to Raphael and will feature Zen 5 cores when it launches in 2024.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon HEDT/Workstation CPU Lineup:

CPU Family AMD Threadripper Pro 7000 Workstation Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3400 AMD Threadripper Pro 7000 HEDT Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-2400 Process Node 5nm 10nm ESF 5nm 10nm ESF Core Architecture Zen 4 Golden Cove Zen 4 Golden Cove Platform Storm Peak SP6 W790 Storm Peak SP6 W790 Socket LGA 6096 LGA 4677 LGA 6096 LGA 4677 Max Cores / Threads 96/192 56/112 96/192 24/48 Max Cache (L3) 384 MB 105 MB 384 MB 45 MB Memory Support DDR5-4800 (8 Channel) DDR5-4800 (8-Channel) DDR5-4800 (4-Channel) DDR5-4800 (4-Channel) Max PCIe Lanes 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 TDP (Max) TBD 350W TBD 225W Launch Q3 2023 Q1 2023 Q3 2023 Q1 2023

