AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 ‘Storm Peak’ CPU Featuring 96 Zen 4 Cores & 480 MB Cache Spotted

Two next-gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 'Storm Peak' CPUs featuring up to 96 cores and 192 threads have been spotted within the Einstein @ Home database.

We all know that AMD is working on its next-gen Threadripper family which will be branded as the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs. The CPUs will be part of the 'Storm Peak' family and will include up to 96 cores and 192 threads. Back in September, we spotted a 64 core and 128 thread part leak out within the same database and now, we are looking at an even higher-end chip. The CPU that leaked out includes:

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000884-21_N (96 Core / 192 Thread)

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000884-20_Y (96 Core / 192 Thread)

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000454-20_Y (64 Core / 128 Thread)

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs feature the '100-000000884-21_N' and '100-000000884-20_Y' OPN codes. Both chips have the same core configuration that includes 96 cores, 192 threads, and a total cache pool of 480 MB (384 MB L3 + 96 MB L2). These chips will utilize the 12 CCD Zen 4 die and were tested on a motherboard with 128 GB DDR5 memory and a Radeon PRO W6400 GPU which more or less confirms their workstation nature.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature up to 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture and fabricated on TSMC's 5nm node. The CPUs will be replacing the existing 'Chagall' lineup and will be designed purely for high-end and extreme workstation users. Since the core count is the same as the EPYC Genoa parts, they are likely to utilize the same die but with specific parts disabled for standard consumers.

AMD confirmed in its desktop roadmap that they are working on their next-generation Zen 4 core powered Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series which is expected to release next year in 2023. There's no word on what platform will support these chips but it will definitely not be SP3 or the existing TR40 or WRX80 series since the chips are way bigger now and require a bigger socket. We will keep you updated on the next-gen lineup as we get more details.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Zen 6 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm/4nm 4nm/3nm TBA Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen)

EPYC Genoa-X (4th Gen)

EPYC Siena (4th Gen)

EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?) EPYC Turin (6th Gen) EPYC Venice (7th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Storm Peak) TBA TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) TBA Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) TBA Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

News Source: Benchleaks