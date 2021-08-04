AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs Continue To Outsell Intel Core CPUs, Zen 3 Now Best Seller Several Retailers As Prices & Availability Improves

Yesterday, we talked about GPU statistics but it's time to switch gear to CPUs where AMD Ryzen maintains its dominating spree over Intel's Core lineup. In the latest numbers from MindFactory which were compiled, as always, by Ingebor over at Reddit.

AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs Continue To Lead Over Intel Core CPUs With Improved Availability, Zen 3 Currently The Best Selling Lineup At Major Retailers

Starting with the CPU numbers from MindFactory (the biggest tech retailer in Germany), AMD Ryzen CPUs continue to outsell Intel Core CPUs. Although the overall number of units sold has fallen tremendously over the last few months, AMD CPUs still maintain over 10,000 CPUs sold within June and July. Intel, on the other hand, sold less than 5000 units during the respective time period, however, their sales have seen a definite increase from the last month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Alone Has Higher GPU Share Than AMD’s Entire Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPU Lineup









This has led the blue team to gain the highest monthly sales share in over a year (AMD - 76% / Intel 24%). With that said, it looks like there's a huge demand for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X alone sold the same amount as Intel's entire Core lineup which is truly impressive. The revenue split is also a similar story with AMD retaining over 80% share while Intel barely hitting the 20% mark. In July, AMD Ryzen CPUs amounted to just under 4 Million Euros of revenue while Intel Core CPUs amounted to under 1 Million in revenue.





In terms of average sales price, we can see that CPU prices are at a very stable rate right now and AMD processors have seen a huge decline which is thanks to the better availability of Zen 3 parts. The Intel 10th Gen and 9t Gen CPUs have also seen a decline in overall prices which has led to an increased reception of older CPUs while they are still available in stock.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X continues to be the best-selling product by far and for good reason too. Its price has fallen below MSRP at $279 US (vs $299 US) at several retailers which makes it a fantastic deal for new PC builders. The Ryzen 7 500X and Ryzen 9 5900X also dominate sales chart but sales of Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X are also strong at other retailers due to lower prices than MSRPs. Intel's Core i7-11700K seems to be leading for the blue team followed by the i9-11900K.







A new addition by Ingebor is a six-year outlook of Intel and AMD CPUs over at MindFactory. It can be seen that starting in 2021, AMD is no longer the budget solution as their chips now have higher average sales prices. The brand new Zen 3 core architecture is based on the 7nm process node & having chips on a state-of-the-art process node means costs go up. But the demand for these chips show that people are willing to pay the extra prices for higher performance and this might prompt AMD to push prices higher in the enthusiast segment in the coming generations as they move to more bleeding edge nodes such as the 5nm Zen 4 which is expected later next year.

While MindFactory is just one retailer, we also like to mention the rise in the popularity of AMD Ryzen CPUs over Intel Core processors is something that is being witnessed across the industry. AMD Ryzen CPUs have been able to hit 30% market share on the Steam Hardware Survey and overall x86 Desktop Market share has climbed to 20% The company shipped 1 Million Zen 3 chips by end of 2020 and that was with a constrained supply. The numbers aren't in for the first half of 2021 but they are definitely going to be far above anything the company achieved in 2020. It is not just Ryzen mainstream, even HEDT platforms such as Threadripper & Threadripper Pro are gaining workstation share over competing chips which is an entirely new segment win for AMD.







If you look at some US retailers such as Newegg, Amazon, BestBuy, all of their Best Seller spots are filled in with either Ryzen 5000 or Ryzen 3000 CPUs with either 1 or no Intel Core CPU listed at all. It is simply mind-blowing what AMD has managed in such a short time with its Ryzen CPU lineup and the best is yet to come!