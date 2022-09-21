Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Gets A Perfect 10/10 Rating In Pre-Launch Review By SiSoftware

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 21, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
SiSoftware has published the world's first review of the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU ahead of its launch next week. The flagship chip which launches next week has been given a perfect score rating of 10/10 by the outlet due to its huge performance increase gen over gen.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Gets Reviewed Ahead of Launch "Beats Intel’s Very Top ADL Processor Into Dust"

For the review, SiSoftware didn't have its own results but took data from their own database where users and reviewers have submitted performance numbers of their retail chips. We only know that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU was used and the rest of the platform was not revealed. With that said, one should expect the final performance to be either similar to or better than these results.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU will have a price of $699 US at launch.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

SiSoftware compared the chip against other processors including the Core i9-12900K, Ryzen 9 5940X and the Core i9-11900K. To sum up the performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with Zen 4 cores is on average:

  • 42% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in Legacy Integer
  • 30% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in Legacy Floating-Point
  • 100% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in AVX-512
  • 30% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in Streaming (crypto/hashing) tests
  • 48% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in non-SIMD floating point
  • 94% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) in SIMD floating point
amd-7950x-cpu-mm
amd-7950x-cpu-crypto
amd-7950x-cpu-finance
amd-7950x-cpu-science
Summing it all up, the aggregated score puts the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at 74% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X and 61% faster than the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU. The CPU also ends up offering twice the performance/cost efficiency and a power efficiency increase of 7%.

  • 30% higher bandwidth than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3)
  • 20% lower latencies than Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3)
  • 100% higher performance per cost
  • 7% higher performance per watt
amd-7950x-cpu-overall
amd-7950x-price
amd-7950x-cpu-price-efficiency
amd-7950x-power
amd-7950x-cpu-power-efficiency
AMD has instead brought a revolutionary Zen4 CPU – bringing AVX512 512-bit SIMD computing (and extensions) just when Intel has killed them off due to their hybrid design.

However, both due to increased clocks and core improvements, even legacy code flies – all code is between 40% to 100% (2x) faster than Zen3 and thus also beats Intel’s very top ADL processor into dust. With AVX512 extensions (IFMA, VNNI), the improvement is even larger, 2.5x. There is nothing this CPU cannot handle – but then again this is the top-end 16C/32T version.

Price wise, if we’re talking the top end (7950X) this is 13% launch price cheaper – ending up 2x better value than the previous top-of-the-range (5950X) which is great value for money. Intel will have to reduce prices quite drastically to compete.

The only negative is the greatly increased TDP (170W vs. 105W on Zen3) – although the turbo power (~240W) is similar to Intel’s ADL and likely (from rumours) still less than Intel’s future RPL. There is also an option to disable turbo as the base speed is so high and the CPU is so fast although not everybody will be happy with that.

Naturally, a new AM5 mainboard is required – but hopefully it will last you many more updates than the competition – possibly Zen7 (!) with 64C/128T if things progress in the same manner we’ve seen until now. DDR5 memory has come down somewhat by now and brings much needed memory bandwidth improvements and USB 4.0 is very much needed for (very) high speed external devices. Not to mention PCIe5 support for future NVMe and GP-GPU components.

Also keep an eye for the 3D-VCache version with much larger L3 cache if your workloads are large and you are going for the single CCX (8C/16T) versions.

“Good things come to those who wait” it is said; in this case AMD has definitely delivered! Intel will need a miracle to beat this.

via SiSoftware

These are really strong figures against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

News Source: Videocardz

