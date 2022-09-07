AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Benchmarked In CPU-Z, CCD0 at 5.2 GHz & CCD1 at 5.1 GHz With Temps at 91C on Stock

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X CPU has been benchmarked once again in CPU-z and this time we get to see some actual results of the chip and how it manages its clocks across single & multiple Zen 4 cores.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Offers Up To 5.2 GHz All-Core Boost Clocks, Hits 91C at Stock
The latest result was discovered by TUM_APISAK and shows us another CPU-z benchmark for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. This is definitely not the best score for the Zen 4 flagship that we have seen so far but since the result was validated, we can see how the clock speeds on the retail CPU are going to look like.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core Processor
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU
Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (SC Max)
|Cache
|TDP
|Prices (TBD)
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|16/32
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|80 MB (64+16)
|170W
|$699 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|12/24
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|76 MB (64+12)
|170W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|105W
|$399 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6/12
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|38 MB (32+6)
|105W
|$299 US
The benchmarks show us a score of 787 points in single-core and 15824 points in multi-core. Now we have to point out that CPU-z is the worst-case benchmark for Zen 4 since the architecture yields just a 1.0% IPC improvement within the application. But it's not the scores that are important here but the clock speeds.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU comprises two Zen 4 CCDs and each one of the CCDs was operating at different all-core speeds. The CCD0 with 8 cores was operating with an all-core boost clock of 5.2 GHz while the CCD1 which also features 8 cores was operating at 5.1 GHz. The max boost clocks or OOB (Out-Of-Box) clocks are rated at 5.7 GHz while the chip can achieve a peak frequency or fMAX rating of up to 5.85 GHz which is made evident by a maximum clock multiplier of 58.5 as reported by CPU-z. The CPU was running at stock with a TDP of 170W, a Package power (PPT) of 230W & at 1.308V.
The CPU peaked at 91.5C which is definitely on the high side but we don't know what sort of cooling was used for this configuration. It may be an air-cooling but we don't know for sure, however, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are expected to run hot. What we do know is that an X670E AORUS Master board was used and 64 GB of DDR4-4800 memory running at DDR5-3600 CL30 (30-29-29-58-87) timings was utilized. Since these are four DIMM sticks, the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will drop the DDR5 transfer rates below the native JEDEC speeds of DDR5-5200 that are supported by the same chips. The native speeds will be rated at:
- 1x1R - 5200 MT/s
-
1x2R - 5200 MT/s
-
2x1R - 3600 MT/s
-
2x2R - 3600 MT/s
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and the rest of the family will be launching alongside the next-gen AM5 platform and X670E motherboards on 27th September so stay tuned for more info as we are only 20 days away from the grand launch.
