AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Benchmarked In CPU-Z, CCD0 at 5.2 GHz & CCD1 at 5.1 GHz With Temps at 91C on Stock

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X CPU has been benchmarked once again in CPU-z and this time we get to see some actual results of the chip and how it manages its clocks across single & multiple Zen 4 cores.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Offers Up To 5.2 GHz All-Core Boost Clocks, Hits 91C at Stock

The latest result was discovered by TUM_APISAK and shows us another CPU-z benchmark for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. This is definitely not the best score for the Zen 4 flagship that we have seen so far but since the result was validated, we can see how the clock speeds on the retail CPU are going to look like.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

The benchmarks show us a score of 787 points in single-core and 15824 points in multi-core. Now we have to point out that CPU-z is the worst-case benchmark for Zen 4 since the architecture yields just a 1.0% IPC improvement within the application. But it's not the scores that are important here but the clock speeds.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K 897.4 Core i7-13700K 878 Core i5-13600K 831 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Ryzen 9 7950X 787 Ryzen 7 7700X ES 780 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K 16.9k Ryzen 9 7950X 15.8k Core i7-13700K 12.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 11.8k Core i9-12900K 11.7k Core i5-13600K 10k Core i7-12700K 9.9k Ryzen 9 5900X 9.5k Ryzen 7 7700X ES 8.1k Core i5-12600K 7.2k Ryzen 7 5800X 6.6k Ryzen 5 5600X 4.8k

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU comprises two Zen 4 CCDs and each one of the CCDs was operating at different all-core speeds. The CCD0 with 8 cores was operating with an all-core boost clock of 5.2 GHz while the CCD1 which also features 8 cores was operating at 5.1 GHz. The max boost clocks or OOB (Out-Of-Box) clocks are rated at 5.7 GHz while the chip can achieve a peak frequency or fMAX rating of up to 5.85 GHz which is made evident by a maximum clock multiplier of 58.5 as reported by CPU-z. The CPU was running at stock with a TDP of 170W, a Package power (PPT) of 230W & at 1.308V.

The CPU peaked at 91.5C which is definitely on the high side but we don't know what sort of cooling was used for this configuration. It may be an air-cooling but we don't know for sure, however, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are expected to run hot. What we do know is that an X670E AORUS Master board was used and 64 GB of DDR4-4800 memory running at DDR5-3600 CL30 (30-29-29-58-87) timings was utilized. Since these are four DIMM sticks, the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will drop the DDR5 transfer rates below the native JEDEC speeds of DDR5-5200 that are supported by the same chips. The native speeds will be rated at:

1x1R - 5200 MT/s

1x2R - 5200 MT/s

2x1R - 3600 MT/s

2x2R - 3600 MT/s

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and the rest of the family will be launching alongside the next-gen AM5 platform and X670E motherboards on 27th September so stay tuned for more info as we are only 20 days away from the grand launch.