Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Benchmarked In CPU-Z, CCD0 at 5.2 GHz & CCD1 at 5.1 GHz With Temps at 91C on Stock

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 7, 2022
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Benchmarked In CPU-Z, CCD0 at 5.2 GHz & CCD1 at 5.1 GHz With Temps at 91C on Stock 1

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X CPU has been benchmarked once again in CPU-z and this time we get to see some actual results of the chip and how it manages its clocks across single & multiple Zen 4 cores.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Offers Up To 5.2 GHz All-Core Boost Clocks, Hits 91C at Stock

The latest result was discovered by TUM_APISAK and shows us another CPU-z benchmark for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. This is definitely not the best score for the Zen 4 flagship that we have seen so far but since the result was validated, we can see how the clock speeds on the retail CPU are going to look like.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000’s iGPU Benchmarked, 2 6nm RDNA 2 Compute Units Faster Than 6 7nm Vega Compute Units

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

The benchmarks show us a score of 787 points in single-core and 15824 points in multi-core. Now we have to point out that CPU-z is the worst-case benchmark for Zen 4 since the architecture yields just a 1.0% IPC improvement within the application. But it's not the scores that are important here but the clock speeds.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900K
897.4
Core i7-13700K
878
Core i5-13600K
831
Core i9-12900K
819
Core i7-12700K
790
Ryzen 9 7950X
787
Ryzen 7 7700X ES
780
Core i5-12600K
766
Ryzen 9 5950X
647
Ryzen 9 5900X
647
Ryzen 7 5800X
645
Ryzen 5 5600X
624
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
MT
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900K
16.9k
Ryzen 9 7950X
15.8k
Core i7-13700K
12.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
11.8k
Core i9-12900K
11.7k
Core i5-13600K
10k
Core i7-12700K
9.9k
Ryzen 9 5900X
9.5k
Ryzen 7 7700X ES
8.1k
Core i5-12600K
7.2k
Ryzen 7 5800X
6.6k
Ryzen 5 5600X
4.8k

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU comprises two Zen 4 CCDs and each one of the CCDs was operating at different all-core speeds. The CCD0 with 8 cores was operating with an all-core boost clock of 5.2 GHz while the CCD1 which also features 8 cores was operating at 5.1 GHz. The max boost clocks or OOB (Out-Of-Box) clocks are rated at 5.7 GHz while the chip can achieve a peak frequency or fMAX rating of up to 5.85 GHz which is made evident by a maximum clock multiplier of 58.5 as reported by CPU-z. The CPU was running at stock with a TDP of 170W, a Package power (PPT) of 230W & at 1.308V.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Benchmarked In CPU-Z, CCD0 at 5.2 GHz & CCD1 at 5.1 GHz With Temps at 91C on Stock 2

The CPU peaked at 91.5C which is definitely on the high side but we don't know what sort of cooling was used for this configuration. It may be an air-cooling but we don't know for sure, however, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are expected to run hot. What we do know is that an X670E AORUS Master board was used and 64 GB of DDR4-4800 memory running at DDR5-3600 CL30 (30-29-29-58-87) timings was utilized. Since these are four DIMM sticks, the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will drop the DDR5 transfer rates below the native JEDEC speeds of DDR5-5200 that are supported by the same chips. The native speeds will be rated at:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs See Major Price Cuts As Ryzen 7000 Retail Launch Approaches: 5800X3D Down To $379, 5950X at $499, 5900X at $349, 5800X at $239, 5600X at $179
  • 1x1R - 5200 MT/s
  • 1x2R - 5200 MT/s
  • 2x1R - 3600 MT/s
  • 2x2R - 3600 MT/s

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and the rest of the family will be launching alongside the next-gen AM5 platform and X670E motherboards on 27th September so stay tuned for more info as we are only 20 days away from the grand launch.

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order