AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core On Par With Intel’s Core i9-13900K 16-Core CPU In Leaked Cinebench R23 Benchmark

Well, it looks like we have a new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core CPU benchmark to feast our eyes upon today and the chip shows some powerful multi-threaded performance in Cinebench R23.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU On Par With Intel's Core i9-13900K In Leaked Cinebench R23 Benchmark, Knocks Out 5950X & 12900K

The latest benchmark was posted over at Chiphell Forums and shows the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X running at its stock configuration on an X670E motherboard under liquid cooling. No setup or configurations used for testing were mentioned besides the water cooling note but the CPU is performing much better and close to what an Intel Core i9-13900K will offer at stock.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The flagship is going to cost $699 US which means that it will be priced slightly higher than the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU while offering a significant performance leap in multi-threading and single-threaded apps.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored an impressive 38984 points in multi-core tests. Now comparing it to the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Ryzen 9 7950X blazes ahead with 61% better multi-threaded uplift. It also crushes the Core i9-12900K with an impressive 42% performance uplift. Finally, the chip does lose out to the Intel Core i9-13900K with 3% slower performance but that's almost on par with what the 13th Gen flagship produces. The Intel Core i9-13900K does consume much higher power rated at 350W with the Unlimited Power Setting and that gives Zen 4 a major power efficiency advantage over its rival.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 39k Core i9-13900K (Limited Power) 35.7k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.2k Core i7-12700K 23k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.8k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.4k Ryzen 5 7600X 15.1k Ryzen 5 5600X 11.3k

Around the same power limit, the Intel Core i9-13900K (250W Limited Power Setting) should offer 35-37K points which is slightly lower than the Ryzen 9 7950X however, to make things worse for Intel, it looks like the final retail chips can achieve over 40K points as reported by Greymon55.

240 water cooling:38300+

Wait until the BIOS, voltage and more perfect, I think 40000+ should be relatively easy. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) September 3, 2022

These are really strong figures against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & the Ryzen 5 7600X also appeared in the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmarks yesterday.

News Source: HXL