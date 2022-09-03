Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core On Par With Intel’s Core i9-13900K 16-Core CPU In Leaked Cinebench R23 Benchmark

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 3, 2022

Well, it looks like we have a new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core CPU benchmark to feast our eyes upon today and the chip shows some powerful multi-threaded performance in Cinebench R23.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU On Par With Intel's Core i9-13900K In Leaked Cinebench R23 Benchmark, Knocks Out 5950X & 12900K

The latest benchmark was posted over at Chiphell Forums and shows the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X running at its stock configuration on an X670E motherboard under liquid cooling. No setup or configurations used for testing were mentioned besides the water cooling note but the CPU is performing much better and close to what an Intel Core i9-13900K will offer at stock.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD & NVIDIA GPU Prices In Free Fall – RTX 3090 Drops Below $1000 US, 3090 Ti For $1100 US, 3080 Ti For $799 US

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core.

It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The flagship is going to cost $699 US which means that it will be priced slightly higher than the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU while offering a significant performance leap in multi-threading and single-threaded apps.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored an impressive 38984 points in multi-core tests. Now comparing it to the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Ryzen 9 7950X blazes ahead with 61% better multi-threaded uplift. It also crushes the Core i9-12900K with an impressive 42% performance uplift. Finally, the chip does lose out to the Intel Core i9-13900K with 3% slower performance but that's almost on par with what the 13th Gen flagship produces. The Intel Core i9-13900K does consume much higher power rated at 350W with the Unlimited Power Setting and that gives Zen 4 a major power efficiency advantage over its rival.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core)
MT
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power)
40.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
39k
Core i9-13900K (Limited Power)
35.7k
Core i7-13700K
28.9k
Core i9-12900K
27.5k
Core i5-13600K
24.4k
Ryzen 9 5950X
24.2k
Core i7-12700K
23k
Ryzen 9 5900X
21.1k
Ryzen 7 7700X
19.8k
Core i5-12600K
17.9k
Ryzen 7 5800X
15.4k
Ryzen 5 7600X
15.1k
Ryzen 5 5600X
11.3k

Around the same power limit, the Intel Core i9-13900K (250W Limited Power Setting) should offer 35-37K points which is slightly lower than the Ryzen 9 7950X however, to make things worse for Intel, it looks like the final retail chips can achieve over 40K points as reported by Greymon55.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Undervolting Can Leave A Lot of Frequency & TDP Headroom, Also Drops Temps Signficantly

These are really strong figures against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & the Ryzen 5 7600X also appeared in the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmarks yesterday.

News Source: HXL

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order