AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core & Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core ‘Zen 4 Non-X’ CPUs Confirmed By Lenovo

Lenovo Leaks AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs Including Ryzen 9 7900 12-Core & Ryzen 7 7700 8-Core

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU lineup is no mystery. We recently covered the alleged prices of three SKUs that will be making their way to the AM5 platform and it looks like Lenovo is further confirming through this leak that these chips are headed to OEM PCs & consumer desktops real soon.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7900 & Ryzen 7 7700 have been leaked and confirmed by Lenovo. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

AMD has so far only introduced its "X" series SKUs in the Raphael "Zen 4" family. These parts aim towards enthusiasts and extreme gamers but like all generations that came before it, the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are bound to get Non-X parts. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed the release of any Non-X chips yet, we know that there are more chips coming to consumers soon in addition to the 3D V-Cache parts which are expected to be introduced at CES 2023.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X 'Zen 4' CPUs will include a total of three variants. These include the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. The differences between these & the standard X chips are that these will feature a 65W TDP by default and slightly lower clock speeds. So let us begin with the specifications.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a base clock of 3.6 GHz with a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a base clock of 3.6 GHz with a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. Based on the above:

Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core- $120 US cheaper vs 7900X

Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core- $70 US cheaper vs 7700X

Ryzen 5 7600 6 Core - $70 US cheaper vs 7600X

Overall, the chips sound like they will offer the best performance per dollar value on the AM5 platform and we will also be looking at cheaper A620 motherboards by the mid of 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 TBD 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

News Source: Momomo_US