AMD Preps Up Ryzen 7 7700 “Zen 4” CPU, Non-X 65W Chips Coming To AM5 Soon

While AM5's adoption rate remains slow, it looks like AMD might be cooking up its non-X chips such as the Ryzen 7 7700 CPU to bring back some action.

AMD Readies AM5 Non-X Ryzen CPUs, Ryzen 7 7700 To Feature 8 Zen 4 Cores In a 65W TDP Package

For those who follow technology, the tweet states, "7700 8 65." This unusual tweet from 188号 refers to the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 SKU from AMD which will feature a constrained TDP design and possibly at a lower price point. The Non-X CPUs are always regarded as a more budget-friendly option though it remains to be seen how things pan out.

7700 8 65

🤔 — 188号 (@momomo_us) October 22, 2022

Unfortunately, there are no further details provided from 188号 or anyone else. Intel's new Raptor Lake processors sell for $100 to $150 less (on average) compared to the latest Zen 4 CPUs from AMD. The lower cost would swerve more consumers to pick Intel above AMD when shopping for a brand new CPU. In turn, AMD designing a 65W TDP CPU to compete with Intel would be advantageous for the company in the current market if it delivers better performance per watt and performance per value.

For example, AMD has shown that it offers the same performance when limited in terms of power. A 65W CPU should be within 90-95% of the performance of a Ryzen 7 7700X. On the other side of the spectrum, it seems odd that AMD would lower their price on their newest processor series, mainly when the Ryzen 7 7700X closes the gap between the Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K and i5-13600K processors in recent gaming benchmarks.

Regarding performance per watt, AMD has remained the better-performing product. Still, with Intel primarily its only true competitor in the consumer marketplace, AMD may fare well with a more introductory-level CPU instead of altering its current pricing on the remainder of its series. The issue could lie in profit margins and the red team rushing to create a product that can perform as well as its continued family of processors but also go head-to-head in pricing with Intel to direct consumers towards AMD.

News Sources: 188号, VideoCardz,