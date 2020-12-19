AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Flagship 8 Core Cezanne-H Zen 3 CPU Leaks Out, Benchmarks Show Faster Performance Than A Desktop Core i7-10700K & Ryzen 7 3800X
AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX flagship notebook CPU has leaked out and is going to be part of the next-gen Cezanne-H family of processors based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The Ryzen 9 5900HX is spotted by TUM_APISAK within the Geekbench database and features faster performance than 8 core desktop-grade processors.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Flagship Zen 3 Notebook CPU Destroys Intel's Core i7-10700K & Last-Gen Ryzen 7 3800X CPUs In Single and Multi-Threaded Benchmarks
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU is going to be the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.
Specifications wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.70 GHz. A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.70 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment.
AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):
|APU Name
|APU Family
|Architecture
|Process
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|Graphics
|GPU Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|16 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900HS
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.10 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|16 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.20 GHz
|TBD
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|~2000 MHz
|35-45W
|Ryzen 5 5600H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|3.10 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|8 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|2.00 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|2000 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 7 5700U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|8 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|1900 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5600U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.30 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|12 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5500U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.10 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5400U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|6 CUs (384 SP)
|1600 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5300U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|4 MB
|6 CU (384 SP)
|1500 MHz
|10-25W
The test platform was the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551QS) notebook which is a high-end design aimed at enthusiasts. ASUS will also be offering the same notebook in Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPU flavors. The notebook features 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory & knowing that this is a high-end design, it is most likely running an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series notebook graphics card which launches at CES 2021. In fact, all major tech vendors including AMD, NVIDIA & Intel will be showcasing their new high-performance notebook products at CES 2021.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 'Zen 3' Geekbench Performance Benchmark Leak:
|CPU Name
|Single-Core
|Multi-Core
|Performance Difference Vs (1T)
|Performance Difference Vs (MT)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX
|1534
|9015
|100%
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
|1475
|7630
|104%
|118%
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|1350
|8982
|113%
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|1291
|8963
|119%
|100%
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|1209
|7010
|127%
|129%
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|1147
|5535
|134%
|163%
|Intel Core i9-9980HK
|1113
|6504
|138%
|139%
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|1090
|6608
|141%
|136%
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
|1081
|6755
|142%
|133%
|Intel Core i9-8950H
|1068
|4786
|144%
|188%
For performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU scored 1534 points in single-core and 9015 points in multi-core tests. The standard AMD Ryzen 7 5800H which is also an 8 core Cezanne-H chip based on the Zen 3 architecture also leaked out a few days ago and that chip scored 1475 points in single-core and 7630 points in multi-core tests. This puts the Ryzen 9 5900HX at 4% faster in single & 18% faster in multi-core tests which is a huge increase but expected given the chip boosts a lot higher. Compared to the flagship predecessor, the Ryzen 7 4800H, the Ryzen 9 5900HX is 41% faster in the single-core and 36% faster in multi-core tests which is a massive increase in just one generation for the notebook segment.
But that's not all, we also compared the chip to the Intel Core i7-10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X desktop-grade processors. In multi-core tests, the Ryzen 9 5900HX ends up faster, even by a small margin, than the desktop parts which are configured to operate at much higher TDPs while the Ryzen 9 5900HX should be shipping with a 45W TDP. In single-core tests, the Ryzen 9 5900HX just destroys the Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 3800X with a 19% lead while the Core i7-10700K ends up 14% slower.
We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 379.88
USD 319.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter