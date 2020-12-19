AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX flagship notebook CPU has leaked out and is going to be part of the next-gen Cezanne-H family of processors based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The Ryzen 9 5900HX is spotted by TUM_APISAK within the Geekbench database and features faster performance than 8 core desktop-grade processors.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Flagship Zen 3 Notebook CPU Destroys Intel's Core i7-10700K & Last-Gen Ryzen 7 3800X CPUs In Single and Multi-Threaded Benchmarks

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU is going to be the flagship offering within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

Specifications wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.70 GHz. A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.70 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU and also overclocking support which would be a first for AMD on the notebook segment.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

The test platform was the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551QS) notebook which is a high-end design aimed at enthusiasts. ASUS will also be offering the same notebook in Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPU flavors. The notebook features 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory & knowing that this is a high-end design, it is most likely running an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series notebook graphics card which launches at CES 2021. In fact, all major tech vendors including AMD, NVIDIA & Intel will be showcasing their new high-performance notebook products at CES 2021.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 'Zen 3' Geekbench Performance Benchmark Leak:

CPU Name Single-Core Multi-Core Performance Difference Vs (1T) Performance Difference Vs (MT) AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX 1534 9015 100% 100% AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 1475 7630 104% 118% Intel Core i7-10700K 1350 8982 113% 100% AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 1291 8963 119% 100% Intel Core i7-10875H 1209 7010 127% 129% Intel Core i7-10750H 1147 5535 134% 163% Intel Core i9-9980HK 1113 6504 138% 139% AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 1090 6608 141% 136% AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 1081 6755 142% 133% Intel Core i9-8950H 1068 4786 144% 188%

For performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU scored 1534 points in single-core and 9015 points in multi-core tests. The standard AMD Ryzen 7 5800H which is also an 8 core Cezanne-H chip based on the Zen 3 architecture also leaked out a few days ago and that chip scored 1475 points in single-core and 7630 points in multi-core tests. This puts the Ryzen 9 5900HX at 4% faster in single & 18% faster in multi-core tests which is a huge increase but expected given the chip boosts a lot higher. Compared to the flagship predecessor, the Ryzen 7 4800H, the Ryzen 9 5900HX is 41% faster in the single-core and 36% faster in multi-core tests which is a massive increase in just one generation for the notebook segment.

But that's not all, we also compared the chip to the Intel Core i7-10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X desktop-grade processors. In multi-core tests, the Ryzen 9 5900HX ends up faster, even by a small margin, than the desktop parts which are configured to operate at much higher TDPs while the Ryzen 9 5900HX should be shipping with a 45W TDP. In single-core tests, the Ryzen 9 5900HX just destroys the Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 3800X with a 19% lead while the Core i7-10700K ends up 14% slower.

We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.