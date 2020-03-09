The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 core mobility CPU has once again been spotted and this time we are looking at it featured inside an ASUS TUF Gaming Notebook. Caught by Videocardz, the ASUS TUF Gaming notebook comes with the highest-end configuration of AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' lineup, featuring faster clocks and higher performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H, The Flagship 8 Core Renoir CPU Has Been Spotted Inside ASUS's TUF Gaming Notebook

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H CPU was confirmed by everyone (OEMs) except AMD themselves during CES 2020. There was a mystery surrounding whether the chip would see an official launch or not but it looks like AMD would silently feature its flagship and fastest Ryzen 4000 processor in most high-end gaming notebooks.

AMD Continues To Be Worryingly Overvalued (85%!) Despite Management Optimism Reveals Analysis

The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H will come in the standard 45W and the 'HS' 35W SKUs. The 35W SKUs will have better binning allowing for higher and more stable clocks at a lower TDP. We have seen the 35W Ryzen 9 4800HS providing a good performance boost over the standard 45W Ryzen 9 4800H in various benchmarks by now and we can expect the same from the two variants of the Ryzen 9 4900H.

Talking about specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 4900H will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU will come with an expected base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. The earlier listing showed a boost clock of up to 4.4 GHz which is 200 MHz higher than the Ryzen 9 4800H's boost but once again, that SKU was the Ryzen 9 4900HS variant.

It was featured in the more premium ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook while the Ryzen 9 4900H is featured in the ASUS TUF Gaming notebook lineup. Another possible difference could be the GPU configuration which could feature up to 8 Compute Units or 512 stream processors compared to the 7 CU or 448 cores that are available on the Ryzen 9 4800H processors.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 ~3.0 GHz ~4.4 GHz 8 / 512 ? 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 7 / 448 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 9 4900U 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

Some technical aspects of the ASUS TUF Gaming FA5061W laptop include a 15.6-inch 1080p display along with the option to include up to a Terabyte of HDD/SSD storage capacity (SATA / M.2). ASUS's TUF Gaming notebook features 16 GB of memory however the clock speeds aren't mentioned. The GPU configuration is also not mentioned so it is possible that ASUS might be using the internally available Vega graphics to power this laptop rather than using a discrete graphics solution. There's no word on the pricing and availability of ASUS's TUF Gaming notebooks with Ryzen 9 4900H CPUs but expect them to launch in the coming quarter.