Intel Alder Lake-HX Enthusiast Mobile CPUs To Rock Up To 16 Cores & 55W Base TDP

Intel is seemingly not done with its 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup and could bring even more powerful mobility CPUs rocking the full 16 core configuration.

Intel Alder Lake-HX Are Supercharged Mobility CPUs With 16 Cores & 55W Base TDPs For The Enthusiast Segment

So far, Intel has only offered its full 12th Gen Alder Lake die configuration on the desktop segment which features 8 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. The mobility Alder Lake-P platform features up to 14 cores which utilize 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores. But Intel might have a surprise waiting for us all in the form of their Alder Lake-HX lineup.

The existing Intel Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U already include four different die SKUs. Now a new variant featuring the 8+8 configuration has been spotted by Komachi_Ensaka. The new variant will come in the BGA form factor, confirming its market target to be embedded enthusiast platforms & will be codenamed 'Alder Lake-HX'. You might spot its naming similarity with the AMD Ryzen 6000 HX lineup. The AMD 'HX' chips are also aimed at enthusiast mobility platforms but come with up to 8 cores versus the 16 cores that Intel could be offering.

The Alder Lake-HX CPUs are suggested to feature a base TDP of 55W. The existing Intel Alder Lake-H45 CPUs feature a 45W base TDP but have a maximum power limit of up to 115W. As such, we can expect the Alder Lake-H55 CPUs to rock a maximum turbo power rating beyond 115W & close to the 150W limit. While these would require some even more cooling expertise to be incorporated by laptops, one use case for such chips could be in future NUCs. While Intel has moved to socketed NUCs with its 12th Gen 'Dragon Canyon' design, there could be certain NUC designs coming that could utilize the BGA chips for higher performance.

Intel Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Mobility CPU TDPs

CPU Segment PL1 TDP PL2 TDP Cores / Threads Alder Lake-H55 55W/45W >115W 12 / 16? Alder Lake-H45 45W/35W 115W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-H45 45W 109W (i7-11800H)

135W (i9-11980HK) 8 / 16 Alder Lake-U28 20W/28W 64W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-U28 28W 54W (i7-1185G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U15 15W/20W 55W 4 / 12? Tiger Lake-U15 15W 44W (Core i7-1180G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U9 9W/15W 30W 5 / 6? Tiger Lake-U9 9W 28W 4 / 8 Alder Lake-M5 7W/5W ~20W 5 / 6?

Now the Alder Lake-H55 chips have already leaked in a previous roadmap which revealed that these are technically desktop dies on a BGA form factor. There are at least three SKUs listed & these include two 8+8 and a single 4+8 variant. We can't say for sure if we would see just one or multiple SKU but it looks like these chips will follow the same branding as the 12th Gen mobility lineup rather than the desktop lineup so expect something in the lines of the Core i9-12900HX or Core i9-12980HX making its way to some enthusiast-grade designs by mid of 2022.

Intel Alder Lake-P Laptop CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache GPU Config TDP Max Turbo Power Intel Core i9-12900HX/12980HX? 8+8 / 24 TBD TBD 30 MB 96 EU @ 1450 MHz 55W TBD Intel Core i9-12900HK 6+8 / 20 2.5 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 96 EU @ 1450 MHz 45W 115W Intel Core i9-12900H 6+8 / 20 2.5 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 96 EU @ 1450 MHz 45W 115W Intel Core i7-12800H 6+8 / 20 2.4 GHz 4.8 GHz 24 MB 96 EU @ 1400 MHz 45W 115W Intel Core i7-12700H 6+8 / 20 2.3 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 96 EU @ 1400 MHz 45W 115W Intel Core i7-12650H 6+4 / 16 2.3 GHz 4.7 GHz 24 MB 64 EU @ 1400 MHz 45W 115W Intel Core i5-12600H 4+8 / 16 2.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 18 MB 80 EU @ 1400 MHz 45W 95W Intel Core i5-12500H 4+8 / 16 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 18 MB 80 EU @ 1300 MHz 45W 95W Intel Core i5-12450H 4+4 / 12 2.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 48 EU @ 1200 MHz 45W 95W Intel Core i7-1280P 6+8 / 20 1.8 GHz 4.8 GHz 24 MB 96 EU @ 1450 MHz 28W 64W Intel Core i7-1270P 4+8 / 16 2.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 18 MB 96 EU @ 1400 MHz 28W 64W Intel Core i7-1260P 4+8 / 16 2.1 GHz 4.7 GHz 18 MB 96 EU @ 1400 MHz 28W 64W Intel Core i5-1250P 4+8 / 16 1.7 GHz 4.4 GHz 18 MB 80 EU @ 1400 MHz 28W 64W Intel Core i5-1240P 4+8 / 16 1.7 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 80 EU @ 1300 MHz 28W 64W Intel Core i3-1220P 2+8 / 12 1.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 64 EU @ 1100 MHz 28W 64W

