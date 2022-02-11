AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ CPUs Coming Earlier Than Expected, Rumors Point To Computex Announcement, Early Q3 Launch

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs & the AM5 platform might be launching much earlier than expected if the latest rumors are to be believed.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs & AM5 Platform Launching Earlier Than Expected, Rumored To Hit Retail By Early Q3

AMD has so far only confirmed that the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs based on its brand new 5nm Zen 4 core architecture and the respective AM5 platform will be launching in the second half of 2022 but it looks like Greymon55's has learned that the launch is going to occur much earlier in Q3 2022.

launch date — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 11, 2022

By the way, this month or so. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 11, 2022

As per the leaker and insider, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs could be fully unveiled as early as Computex 2022 which takes place in May 2022. Now, this seems a little too early considering AMD's official 2H 2022 statement which means a July 2022 launch at the earliest. What could happen is we get more information and details at Computex but AMD announces a more concrete launch date in its presentation pointing to either July or August 2022 as the official retail launch of its Ryzen 7000 lineup.

In addition to AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs, the leaker also states that AM5 motherboards will soon be ready for production and early samples are expected to ship out within this month. AMD's AM5 platform brings a range of new features and also a new LGA 1718 socket that will feature the support for the new Zen 4 chips. This would also mean that AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D will have a short life span of just a few months before it gets replaced by a better Zen 4 based option.

And why the early launch? Well AMD might've felt the heat from Intel's recent 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup which has taken the gaming performance, efficiency, and value crown from team red. Intel is also planning to unveil its 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup around Q3 2022 which is further going to extend their lead and AMD doesn't want to let Intel have any leverage on them or Zen 4 as such, could have pushed the launch ahead.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Raphael Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3D V-Cache chips based on the Zen 3 architecture will be featuring stacked chiplets so that design is expected to be carried over to AMD's Zen 4 line of chips too.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

AMD RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile) Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. There will be at least two 600-series chipsets for AM5 initially, the X670 flagship and B650 mainstream. The X670 chipset motherboards are expected to feature both PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support but due to an increase in size, it is reported that ITX boards will only feature B650 chipsets.

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. In regards to how many GPU cores there will be on the new chips, rumors say anywhere from 2-4 (128-256 cores). This will be lesser than the RDNA 2 CU count featured on the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 6000 APUs 'Rembrandt' but enough to keep Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs at bay. More information on Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs here.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023