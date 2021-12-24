AMD Next-Gen Ryzen 7000 Raphael ‘Zen 4’ CPU Rumors: Computex Announcement, X670 Flagship Chipset With DDR5 & PCIe 5 Support, RDNA 2 iGPU

There are new rumors regarding AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 CPUs codenamed Raphael and based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU Rumors: 5nm Zen 4 Lineup To Be Announced at Computex, X670 Flagship Chipset For AM5 Platform, RDNA 2 iGPUs

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores & 32 threads.

AMD Shows off Over 70+ Current & Upcoming AAA Games With FSR Support: 57 FPS in God of War at 4K Using FSR on Radeon RX 6800 XT

- Zen 4 in Computex, and seems only suport D5 (cpu can both)

- X670 will have no itx due to too many features

- Mobile Rembrandt CES, desktop APU on 22 Q3 https://t.co/qrDoSaDXgN — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) December 22, 2021

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3D V-Cache chips based on the Zen 3 architecture will be featuring stacked chiplets so that design is expected to be carried over to AMD's Zen 4 line of chips too.

The latest rumors claim that AMD will be announcing the Zen 4 chips at Computex 2022 which means Q2 2022 however the launch wouldn't take place until the end of Q3 or early Q4 2022.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 3D' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Minor optimization on TSMC's 7nm process node

Up to 64 MB of Stacked cache per CCD (96 MB L3 per CCD)

Up To 15% Average performance improvement in gaming

Compatible With AM4 Platforms and existing motherboards

Same TDP as existing consumer Ryzen CPUs

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU Specs Leak Out: 5995WX Flagship With 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 256 MB Cache & Up To 4.55 GHz Clocks

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.

AMD AM5 LGA 1718 Socket TDP Segments (Image Source: TtLexignton):

Kopite7kimi also adds to the AMD AM5 details that the platform might have two different IO dies. Now it is not known if these are the platform-specific IO dies (PCH) or the Ryzen specific IO dies (IOD). In the case of the latter, we know that Raphael is going to feature a chiplet design while the Rembrandt APU is most likely going to end up with a monolithic design. The leaker speculates that Zen3D which will be featured in the next-gen Ryzen mainstream lineup will feature a different IOD than the one featured on Raphael which makes sense but that would also suggest that Zen3D will be launching on the AM5 platform which isn't confirmed as previous rumors have alleged AM4 for Zen3D CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 'Rapahel' Zen 4 Desktop CPU Socket & Package Pictures (Image Credits: ExecutableFix):









As the images reveal, the AMD Ryzen Raphael Desktop CPUs will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The particular reasoning behind it being so dense is unknown but it could be to balance out the thermal load across multiple chiplets or some entirely another purpose. The sides are similar to the IHS featured on the Intel Core-X line of HEDT CPUs.

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. There will be at least two 600-series chipsets for AM5 initially, the X670 flagship and B650 mainstream. The X670 chipset motherboards are expected to feature both PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support but there's some change in design that wouldn't allow X670 to fit on more entry-level or ITX offerings. So ITX boards will only be available in B650 flavors.







The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. In regards to how many GPU cores there will be on the new chips, Bilibili's Enthusiast Citizen states that it will come with either 1 or 2 compute units which means we will get up to 128 cores but Greymon55 states that we can get up to 4 compute units which means we can also expect up to 256 cores. This will be lesser than the RDNA 2 CU count featured on the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 6000 APUs 'Rembrandt' but enough to keep Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs at bay.

4 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) December 13, 2021

The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023