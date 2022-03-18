AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Support Curve Optimizer, New Hydra Update To Offer Fully Automated Mode

The Hydra tuning utility for AMD Ryzen CPUs will offer support for the next-gen Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 family. The confirmation comes from Yuri Bubliy aka 1usmus, the author of Hydra & CTR (Clock Tuner For Ryzen).

AMD's Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Will Feature Curve Optimizer Support Within Hydra Tuning Utility

Announced back in July 2021, the Hydra Tuning utility for AMD Ryzen CPUs was designed as a successor to the CTR (Clock Tuner For Ryzen), offering a new interface and a simpler way to tune and optimize Ryzen CPUs. Since its release, the utility has received several updates and currently offers:

Automatically find Curve Optimizer (CO) values

Combine PBO + CO and manual OC

Modify or create your own Voltage/Frequency curve

Change CO in real-time and observe which cores are the bottleneck

Create your own "boost", which consists of dynamic profiles

Evaluate the quality of the sample and find the ideal voltages

Perform undervolting

Zen 4 also supports Curve Optimizer. A future update to HYDRA will make it easy to find CO in a fully automated mode. A powerful customization will be available for enthusiasts. It's hard to talk about the timing of the release...war. But I will try to do it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/uRFiBmJqK3 — Yuri Bubliy 🇺🇦 (@1usmus) March 17, 2022

Now Yuri has stated that he's working to refine the Curve Tuner and Curve Optimizer features for Hydra and additionally states that Hydra will have Curve Optimizer support for AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture. There will also be a future update to Hydra which will allow users to find the perfect CO (Curve Optimizer) in a fully automated mode.

Yuri definitely has a lot planned out for Hydra but given the situation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is also his home city, the progress has been slow due to residents taking shelter in underground bunkers to avoid bomb shelling from the Russian army. We hope that Yuri along with all of the people of Ukraine stay safe and this conflict comes to an end as soon as possible. Despite all of that, it's just amazing to see Yuri providing us with constant updates on his Hydra utility.