AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, To Host Opening CES 2023 Keynote on 4th January: RDNA 3, Zen 4 X3D & More To Be Unveiled

AMD has announced that its CEO Dr. Lisa Su would be live and presenting the opening keynote for CES 2023 on the 4th of January. The driving message the company is delivering to attendees and those watching at home is "how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives by addressing the world's most challenging problems."

AMD has discussed on several occasions that the company focuses heavily on sustainability and higher levels of efficiency in both cloud and high-performance exascale (HPE) computing. As with many top tech companies today, AMD looks to the future in gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing (HPC). The company will be present with over 1300 companies which AMD feels that they "underscore how technology is a catalyst for change."

Over the last few years computing has become an essential and pervasive part of our daily lives, helping each of us adapt how we work and learn remotely, while keeping us connected and entertained. I am excited for the opportunity to deliver a keynote at CES 2023 to highlight the next generation of high-performance and adaptive computing innovations, and products that will push the boundaries on what is possible and play an important role helping solve our most important challenges. — Dr. Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Joining Su will be John Deer Chairman and CEO John May in the AMD CES 2023 keynote, scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. PST in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AMD shows how creative innovation pushes the envelope of tech for good. Dr. Su’s power is bringing people together, and I can’t wait to see what advances they’ll share at the show. — Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

As for what we expect, AMD is expected to further expand upon its RDNA 3 and Zen 4 lineups with brand new products such as Ryzen 7000 Non-X, Ryzen 7000 X3D, RDNA 3 Mobility & desktop GPUs. The company is also going to unveil it's brand new Ryzen 7000 mobility CPU family which is going to feature a mix of existing and new chips such as the Phoenix Point APUs and the Dragon Range CPUs.

CES 2023, owned and produced by the CTA, will be held in Las Vegas between January 5-8, 2023. Media outlets will have prior access to the show, called "Media Days," which will take place two days before the official event on January 3-4, 2023. The media, users, and companies will find out more information about the future of technology, especially during the following year. Several global brands' new technologies will be discussed in greater detail.

AMD Ryzen Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Strix Point AMD Dragon Range AMD Phoenix AMD Rembrandt AMD Cezanne AMD Renoir AMD Picasso AMD Raven Ridge Family Branding AMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7045 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7040 (U-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000

AMD Ryzen 7030 AMD Ryzen 5000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H/U-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H/U-Series) Process Node TBD 5nm 4nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) TBD 16/32 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) TBD 16 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) TBD 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX) 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 3+ iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBD TBA TBA 12 CUs (786 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 2400 MHz 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) TBD 55W+ (65W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 15W-55W (65W cTDP) 15W -54W(54W cTDP) 15W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

