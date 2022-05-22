AMD Ryzen 7000 Leaked: World’s First 5nm Desktop CPUs, Over 15% Higher Single-Threaded Performance, Dual Zen 4 Chiplets, Up To 16 Cores, RDNA 2 GPU, Launching This Fall

The AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs based on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture have leaked out ahead of their unveiling tomorrow at Computex 2022.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Leak: World's First 5nm Desktop CPUs, Dual Zen 4 Chiplets, Up To 16 Cores, RDNA 2 GPU, Launching This Fall

The AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will be powered by the brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is going to be a total architecture overhaul. The CPUs will retain the chiplet design along with high-core counts. AMD hasn't confirmed anything in terms of specifications but it is stated that they will be powered by TSMC's 5nm process node and are designed for gamers first. The leaked slide by Videocardz confirms that the CPU will utilize two Zen 4 CCD's (Core Complex Dies) based on TSMC 5nm process and a singular I/O die (IOD) which is fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node.

Watch The AMD Computex 2022 Keynote Live Here – Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AM5 Motherboards, Next-Gen GPUs & More

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

The next-generation Zen 4-based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Since these will be the standard Zen 4-powered chips, we expect to see up to 16 cores and 32 threads once again on the coming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver over 15% single-threaded performance gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz as demoed by them at CES 2022. The demo featured an undisclosed Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPU running at 5 GHz across all cores (core count not mentioned) which means that single-thread clock speed would be beyond 5 GHz. We can expect up to a 5 GHz all-core boost on the next-generation Zen 4-powered platform. The CPUs will also come equipped with RDNA 2 iGPU which would be usable through HDMI 2.1 FRL and DP 1.4 connectors on the latest AM5 motherboards.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The CPUs will be the same length, width, and height as the existing Ryzen Desktop CPUs and are sealed across the sides so applying thermal paste won't fill the interior of the IHS with TIM. That's also why current coolers will be fully compatible with Ryzen 7000 chips.

MSI X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E Carbon WIFI, X670P-WIFI Motherboards Leaked & Detailed: Insane Amounts of I/O For Next-Gen AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

As for TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will feature six different segments starting with the flagship 170W CPU class which is recommended for Liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be an aggressively clocked chip with higher voltages and with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which are recommended to utilize a high-performance air-cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal segments which means they would require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration so not much else is required to keep them cool.

As for the launch, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are said to launch this fall which means the earliest we are going to see the chips in action is September 2022. It is definitely surprising since motherboard makers are mostly ready with their upcoming X670E, X670, and B650 offerings that will be unveiled tomorrow. AMD is expected to unveil more details regarding their Ryzen 7000 CPU family at Computex so make sure to tune in to the event here tomorrow!

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600+ Gen 5.0 2024-2025?

News Source: Videocardz