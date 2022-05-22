MSI X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E Carbon WIFI, X670P-WIFI Motherboards Leaked & Detailed: Insane Amounts of I/O For Next-Gen AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

The first pictures of MSI's next-gen X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E CARBON WIFI, & X670-P WIFImotherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs have been leaked and detailed.

MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E ACE, MPG X670E Carbon WIFI, PRO X670-P WIFI Motherboards Leaked & Detailed

The pictures leaked by the Twitter leaker, chi11eddog, show three new motherboards that MSI is working on for AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. These include the:

MEG X670E GODLIKE

MEG X670E ACE

MPG X670E CARBON WiIFI

PRO X670-P WIFI

MPG X670E CARBON WIFI

PRO X670-P WIFI

— chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) May 22, 2022

According to the leak, the pictures give us a first look at the design of the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI while also detailing the I/O of the flagship MEG X670E GODLIKE and X670E ACE offerings. The lineup also features a singular PRO offering, the X670-P WIFI which will come with both PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support while the X670E offerings will feature all PCIe Gen 5.0 support. The board does look like it comes with a massive VRM heatsink with a new logo design & the picture also confirms a Lightning Gen 5 M.2 port on the Carbon along with the PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slot.

Based on the details posted by the leaker, the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI will come with an 18+2 phase (90A) VRM design while the PRO X670-P WIFI will feature a 14+2 (80A) phase design. Both of these are more of the mainstream offerings so we can expect over 20 VRM phases just for the CPU (AMD Ryzen 7000) on the flagship MEG offerings. Other features include HDMI 2.1 FRL, DP1.4 HBR 3 (4K 120Hz) display outputs, 2.5G Ethernet LAN port, and WiFI 6E capabilities. Plus, there are a hand-full amount of USB Gen 2 ports on each motherboard which will make these a great choice for new Ryzen builders.

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFI I/O Plate:

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI I/O Plate:

ASUS, Gigabyte & ASRock have already leaked their own lineup so it looks like we can expect a huge array of AMD Ryzen 7000 AM5 motherboards based on the X670E, X670, and B650 chipsets at Computex 2022, next week.