Watch The AMD Computex 2022 Keynote Live Here – Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AM5 Motherboards, Next-Gen GPUs & More

AMD is going to host its high-performance Computex 2022 keynote featuring CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, in less than 24 hours which will be featuring a host of announcements in its CPU & GPU segment. Tune in with us over here to watch all those announcements live here.

The AMD Computex 2022 keynote will take place on May 23, at 2:00 PM (UTC+8). AMD's keynote will primarily focus on the PC desktop and mobile segment.

Join us for the digital AMD CEO keynote at Computex 2022 as Dr. Lisa Su shares the vision to advance the PC experience through next-generation mobile and desktop PC innovations. Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs, and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts, and creators.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael & The Next-Gen AM5 Platform

The hotly anticipated AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, codenamed Raphael, and the next-gen AM5 platform will be a huge focus during the Computex 2022 keynote. The Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be featured on the brand new platform, saying goodbye to the previous AM4 platform. The new AM5 platform is expected to be revealed in the form of two distinct lineups, the X670 and X670E which will aim at the high-end segment first before more mainstream options launch by end of this year or early in 2023. We can expect AMD to showcase some new performance demos and talk about the specs of these chips but be assured that the proper launch will be aiming a Q3 timeframe.

Radeon Graphics Update: RDNA 3 & Beyond?

Another surprise unveil by AMD could be in the form of their next-generation RDNA 3 graphics line which is expected to launch in the second half of 2022. AMD could show us a brand new roadmap that gives us a glimpse of their future RDNA portfolio succeeding the existing RDNA 2 GPUs or they could also give us a first look at the upcoming technologies or design of their next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series lineup. With that said, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' family is complete & is time that AMD starts to talk about what comes next!

Radeon Technologies: FSR 2.0, New Adrenalin Updates, Advantage Designs

The Radeon segment isn't only going to be based around hardware but the software will also be a crucial part of the keynote. AMD can announce more titles featuring their brand new FSR 2.0 tech while also delivering updates on more features within their Adrenalin driver suite. AMD Advantage laptops may also be showcased with improved designs rocking both RDNA 2 and Zen 3+ core IPs.

Dragon Range, Phoenix, Rembrandt Desktop APUs, or Something More?

To be honest, the things we mentioned above are known and AMD is always known to go a step ahead and tease us with their next-gen technologies way earlier than they are planned to launch. A few key products that may be further detailed include the Dragon Range, Phoenix & Rembrandt APU (Desktop) lineup. Maybe we can see AMD announce its Threadripper 5000 lineup for the consumer segment, I mean that's not much to ask for? But rest assured, AMD's Computex 2022 keynote is going to be jam-packed with announcements and unveils so make sure to tune in to the Livestream on May 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM (GMT +8).