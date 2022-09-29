Alleged AMD Desktop CPU Roadmap Leaks Out: Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache In Early 2023, Threadripper 7000 & Ryzen 7000G Chips In 2H 2023

An alleged AMD Desktop CPU roadmap has leaked out which shows the Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" 3D V-Cache parts along with next-gen Threadripper & APUs.

The roadmap is said to be displayed during an AMD Ryzen 7000 launch event and covers only the desktop CPUs ranging from Threadripper, Ryzen CPUs, and Ryzen APUs. It looks like AMD has one specific update planned for each lineup in 2022-2023. The first and most obvious one is the Ryzen 7000 or Zen 4 CPU lineup which is officially available since the 27th of September.

An alleged AMD Desktop CPU roadmap listing next-gen Ryzen 7000 X3D, Threadripper 7000 & Ryzen 7000G chips has leaked out. (Image Credits: @benson60843125 via Olrak)

The next major update to the family will come in the form of the X3D or 3D V-Cache parts which are mentioned but it looks like these chips might slip into early 2023 which is slightly later than what the company stated itself during their Financial Analyst Day 2022. And the other two updates, while not seen mentioned in the roadmap are the updates to the Threadripper and Ryzen APU lineups.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the best gaming processor in the market bar none. We are proud of what V-Cache technology is doing for us and we are gonna feature this in Ryzen 7000 series later this year and in the future generation. AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Client, Saeid Moshkelani

The small dotted boxes at the very right of the roadmap show that AMD may indeed be preparing its next-gen Threadripper and Ryzen APU family. Now both of these will also be branded under the Ryzen 7000 family as Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen 7000G. Both parts are scheduled around the second half of 2023 which means it will be more than a year worth of wait before we get to the next-gen Ryzen APU & Threadripper families.

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs have already started showing up and since the Ryzen 7000G lineup is scheduled for late 2023, it will be more or less using an updated design, possibly even Zen 4 with RDNA 2 or RDNA 3 cores like the Phoenix Point APUs and will be launching on the AM5 platform with DDR5 support.

So it looks like Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs will be challenged by AMD from both fronts in the form of Ryzen 7000 & Ryzen 7000 X3D V-Cache CPUs. Intel is working on its next-gen HEDT/Workstation line that would feature up to 56 cores and high-core counts such as the 34-Core Raptor Cove chip whose die leaked out a few days ago. The second half of 2022 is already a heated quarter full of competition and one can expect similar action next year.

