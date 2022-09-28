AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 “Storm Peak” CPU With 64 Zen 4 Cores Spotted

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU codenamed "Storm Peak" has appeared within the Einstein @Home database and features up to 64 Zen 4 cores, as discovered by Benchleaks.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" CPU Spotted, Features 64 Cores & 128 Threads Based on 5nm Zen 4 Architecture

Within the database, there's a new entry submitted for a chip with the OPN Code "100-000000454-20_Y" and this chip falls in the "Family 25 Model 24 Stepping 1" which indicates that it is based on the Zen 4 core architecture. According to OPN code and the platform it was tested on, this appears to be the first entry of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU featuring the Zen 4 core architecture.

There are no specifications mentioned but the CPU is listed to feature 128 "Number of Processors". Going by previous entries, these appear to be the number of threads so the CPU actually features a total of 64 Zen 4 cores. Now, this is lower than the 96 cores featured on the EPYC Genoa chips. This might just be one of several variants but we can't point out for sure if the next-gen Threadripper's will be launching on the SP5/TR5 socket that Genoa and Bergamo utilize or the SP6 socket which is designed around EPYC Siena CPUs.

The AMD EPYC Siena CPUs are optimized around lower TCO & higher performance per watt and come in either 32 Core "Zen 4" or 64 Core "Zen 4C" flavors. But since this chip here features 64 cores and is also utilizing a 5nm node, it is unlikely to be an SP6 or Zen 4C design.

Once again, AMD will be branding their next-gen "Storm Peak" Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs under the "PRO" moniker which means that DIY availability will be limited unless Intel manages to offer a market shift with their Xeon Workstation chips that also seem to be heading for launch next year.

Following is the list of desktop CPUs confirmed by AMD:

Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' (Zen 4) - 2022

Ryzen 7000X 'Raphael-X' (Zen 4 V-Cache) - 2023

Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Zen 4) - 2023

Ryzen 8000 'Granite Ridge' (Zen 5) - 2024

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected to launch next year and will utilize the 5nm process node.