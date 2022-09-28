Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 “Storm Peak” CPU With 64 Zen 4 Cores Spotted

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 28, 2022, 06:09 PM EDT
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 'Chagall' Zen 3 HEDT CPUs Rumored For Launch in March 2022

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000  CPU codenamed "Storm Peak" has appeared within the Einstein @Home database and features up to 64 Zen 4 cores, as discovered by Benchleaks.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" CPU Spotted, Features 64 Cores & 128 Threads Based on 5nm Zen 4 Architecture

Within the database, there's a new entry submitted for a chip with the OPN Code "100-000000454-20_Y" and this chip falls in the "Family 25 Model 24 Stepping 1" which indicates that it is based on the Zen 4 core architecture. According to OPN code and the platform it was tested on, this appears to be the first entry of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU featuring the Zen 4 core architecture.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Direct-Die Cooling Can Offer Up To 20C Lower Temps, IHS Hot Spots & Temps Analyzed

There are no specifications mentioned but the CPU is listed to feature 128 "Number of Processors". Going by previous entries, these appear to be the number of threads so the CPU actually features a total of 64 Zen 4 cores. Now, this is lower than the 96 cores featured on the EPYC Genoa chips. This might just be one of several variants but we can't point out for sure if the next-gen Threadripper's will be launching on the SP5/TR5 socket that Genoa and Bergamo utilize or the SP6 socket which is designed around EPYC Siena CPUs.

The AMD EPYC Siena CPUs are optimized around lower TCO & higher performance per watt and come in either 32 Core "Zen 4" or 64 Core "Zen 4C" flavors. But since this chip here features 64 cores and is also utilizing a 5nm node, it is unlikely to be an SP6 or Zen 4C design.

Once again, AMD will be branding their next-gen "Storm Peak" Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs under the "PRO" moniker which means that DIY availability will be limited unless Intel manages to offer a market shift with their Xeon Workstation chips that also seem to be heading for launch next year.

Following is the list of desktop CPUs confirmed by AMD:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & AM5 Motherboards Are Now Available To Purchase, Here’s Where To Buy Them!
  • Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' (Zen 4) - 2022
  • Ryzen 7000X 'Raphael-X' (Zen 4 V-Cache) - 2023
  • Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Zen 4) - 2023
  • Ryzen 8000 'Granite Ridge' (Zen 5) - 2024

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected to launch next year and will utilize the 5nm process node.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order