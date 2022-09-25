AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X Are A Hit In Pre-Launch Reviews, Full Lineup Including Ryzen 9 7950X & 7900X Get Cinebench Benchmark

After testing the Ryzen 9 7950X, SiSoftware has also published their impressions of AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPUs Score Great Pre-Launch Reviews By SiSoftware

SiSoftware used its own benchmark software and entries made within them to round up the performance and efficiency of the upcoming Zen 4 CPUs. The tests are limited to specific tests in the company's SiSoftware Sandra benchmarking software. Additionally, the line graphs focused on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have typographical mistakes, such as the Ryzen 5 7600X at one point is labeled as the Ryzen 5 7760X, and the i5-12600K shows that it is an i7 processor is also incorrect. Grammatical errors aside, these tests are still our first look into the actual performance of the two processors.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X delivers a 39% and the Ryzen 5 7600X delivers a 48% overall performance improvement versus their predecessors. Talking specifically about the Ryzen 7 7700X, the CPU has great value compared to Zen 3 and matches its Intel rivals from the 12th Gen Alder Lake family. The power efficiency has also been improved greatly.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (SiSoftware) Review Performance / Efficiency / Value:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU Review Conclusion (SiSoftware) Unlike the higher end models (7950X, 7900X) – our 7700X has more modest clock increases (vs. 5800X) and also maintains the same TDP/PPT (vs. 5800X) which does not seem to allow it the same large performance uplift we’ve seen in other Zen4s (7950X, 7900X). Still, we see 39% overall performance uplift which is pretty significant. Also, unlike more core versions – our 7700X has the same number of big/P cores (8C/16T) vs. Intel’s ADL (12700K with 8C + 4c) and less overall cores. It thus cannot always beat ADL though it generally does consistently – unlike the previous Zen3 (5800X) that would generally lose against it. With future Intel’s RPL adding twice (2x) more little cores, performance may be more matched. The launch (RRP) price is also a bit less, thus making Zen4 even better value than Zen3. It is now matching Intel’s ADL, while Zen3 was quite a bit more expensive. Unlike the more core versions – TDP and Turbo (PTT) are the same, thus power efficiency is greatly improved. In practice, it is likely that Zen4 will consume more and require better cooling, but at least it is not a significant change vs. the old Zen3 version. As we keep repeating (!) – unlike the higher end models – Zen4 (7700X) performance is not overwhelming against Intel’s ADL (AlderLake) – thus it is possible that RPL (RaptorLake) will be a lot more competitive at this level. We will need to wait and see. As consumers, we do need them to be competitive – otherwise we will see greatly increased prices even from the “underdog” as we have seen in the past. via SiSoftware

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor shows comparable or slightly slower than the Core i5-12600K CPU regarding arithmetic benchmarks but performs better than the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in all tests by between seventeen to thirty-six percent. The AMD Zen 4 architecture shows a performance hike when matched against the Core i5-12600K processor in the vector SIMD benchmarks, except for one, where the results show that it only is slightly slower. In other tests, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is defeated by up to 86%.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (SiSoftware) Review Performance / Efficiency / Value:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Review Conclusion (SiSoftware) Like the higher end models (7950X, 7900X) – our 7600X has good clock increases (vs. 5600X) but also greatly increases TDP/PPT (61% higher vs 5600X) which makes less power efficient (-8% less) but still 48% faster overall. Also, unlike more core versions – our 7600X has the same number of big/P cores (6C/12T) vs. Intel’s ADL (12600K with 6C + 4c) and less overall cores. It thus cannot always beat ADL though it generally does consistently – unlike the previous Zen3 (5600X) that would generally lose against it. With future Intel’s RPL adding twice (2x) more little cores, performance may be more matched. A new AM5 mainboard is required – but hopefully it will last you many more updates than the competition – possibly Zen7 (!) with 64C/128T (!) if things progress in the same manner we’ve seen until now. DDR5 memory has come down somewhat by now and brings much needed memory bandwidth improvements and USB 4.0 is very much needed for (very) high speed external devices. Not to mention PCIe5 support for future NVMe and GP-GPU components. Also keep an eye for the 3D-VCache version with much larger L3 cache (96MB vs. 32MB) if your data workloads are large. “Good things come to those who wait” it is said; in this case AMD has definitely delivered! As we keep repeating (!) – unlike the higher end models – Zen4 (7600X) performance is not overwhelming against Intel’s ADL (AlderLake) – thus it is possible that RPL (RaptorLake) will be a lot more competitive at this level. We will need to wait and see. As consumers, we do need them to be competitive – otherwise we will see greatly increased prices even from the “underdog” as we have seen in the past. via SiSoftware

The AMD Zen 4 architecture outperforms the previous Zen 3 architecture in the image processing test due to the AVX512 compatibility and usage. In most trials, it is significantly over two times faster but does come short in some tests compared to the Intel Core i5-12600K.

There were also noticeable improvements from AMD in the inter-thread and core latencies in the same module, but the results were reasonably negligible. Regarding performance versus power, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X does not bode well as the TDP has changed from 65W to 105W in keeping with the improvement on performance per Watt against Intel's current series. In addition to these results, Videocardz has also published the Cinebench numbers for all four Zen 4 CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X. You can check them out in the chart below:

AMD Ryzen 7000 Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 Ryzen 9 7950X (6.7 GHz LN2) 50.4k Ryzen 9 7950X (6.5 GHz LN2) 48.2k Ryzen 9 7950X (5.4 GHz Air) 40.5k Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 37.4k Core i9-13900K (Limited Power) 35.7k Ryzen 9 7900X 28.9k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.2k Core i7-12700K 23k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.4k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.4k Ryzen 5 7600X 14.4k Ryzen 5 5600X 11.3k

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been tested in Cinebench ahead of their launch. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

These are really strong figures against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on 27th September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

News Sources: TechPowerUP, SiSoftware Ryzen 5 7600X benchmark tests, SiSoftware Ryzen 9 7950X benchmark tests