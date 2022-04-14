AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Beats Intel Core i9-12900K In Gaming Benchmarks Despite Alder Lake Using High-End DDR5 Memory

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D has been tested against the Intel Core i9-12900K once more and we will see if DDR5 is enough to keep Alder Lake in lead.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Retains Gaming Lead In Latest Benchmarks Against Intel Core i9-12900K Despite Alder Lake Running DDR5-6000 Memory

The latest gaming benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D are once again published by tech outlet, XanxoGaming. Today is also the day when other media outlets will be posting their own 5800X3D reviews.

The previous benchmarks did feature the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D running against an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU but only with DDR4 memory up to 3600 Mbps. The latest benchmarks show us what the performance looks like when the new 3D V-Cache CPU is tested against Alder Lake with DDR5 memory. For this purpose, a set of DDR5-6000 CL40 memory was utilized, and that gives another $ advantage to the red team considering the high prices attached with going the DDR5 route on the Z690 platform. Meanwhile, users can simply run their existing DDR4 kits on the AM4 platform and the CPU upgrade alone will allow for much higher performance.

As for the benchmarks, besides Assassin's Creed Origins, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperformed or managed to stay on par with the Intel Core i9-12900K (Plus DDR5-6000 memory). This is again an impressive showcase of 3D V-Cache offering a bigger performance bump over Intel's fastest Alder lake CPU for gaming. Another section where 3D V-Cache really helps is the 1% lows which are much higher than what Intel's Core i9-12900K produces in the same games.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (DDR4) vs Intel Core i9-12900K (DDR5) Gaming Performance (Image Credits: XanxoGaming)























The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is turning out to be a great gaming CPU as far as its price is compared to the Intel flagship, the Core i9-12900K. AMD can have a very disruptive offering as it says its last hurrah to the AM4 platform. It will be available for $449 US when it hits retail on the 20th of April.