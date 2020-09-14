Intel has confirmed that they will be introducing next-generation & high-performance 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs with up to 8 cores and 16 threads in 2021. The information was revealed by Intel's CVP (Corporate Vice President) of Client Computing Group, Boyd Phelps, on Medium.

Intel Confirms 10nm Tiger Lake High-Performance CPUs With 8 Cores & 16 Threads For 2021

Talking about the higher cache which Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs based on the Willow Cove architecture has to offer, Boyd revealed that consumers can expect up to 24 MB of cache with 8 core die configs which will be available on a later date. Intel's initial Tiger Lake lineup launched under the 11th Gen U-series segment and offers up to 4 cores and 8 threads for a total of up to 12 MB of L3 cache and Tiger Lake-H which debuts next year is essentially going to double that to 24 MB of L3 cache with its doubled core and thread count.

The Willow Cove core increases the mid-level cache to 1.25MB — up from 512KB. We also added a 3MB non-inclusive last-level-cache (LLC) per core slice. A single core workload has access to 12MB of LLC in the 4-core die or up to 24MB in the 8-core die configuration (more detail on 8-core products at a later date). Intel via Medium

In addition to the official confirmation, SharkBay from PTT Forums has revealed some more info on the various SKUs that will be available under the Tiger Lake-H family. It looks like Tiger Lake-H could be split between two platforms with different sockets. The standard Tiger Lake-H chips with 4 cores and 35W TDPs will stick with the BGA1449 socket which is the same as Tiger Lake-U chips while the more premium offerings will feature the BGA1787 socket and feature up to 8 core variants with 45 Watt TDPs of the Intel Tiger Lake lineup.

The interesting part is that the 35W variants will feature a 96 EU Iris Xe integrated GPU while the 45 Watt SKUs will feature just 32 EUs on their Xe GPU. The 45W variants will come in 4 core, 6 core and 8 core variants with higher frequencies than their BGA1449 siblings.

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-H AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm 7nm+ CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 Zen 3 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 8/16 8/16 8/16 L2 Cache (Max) 10 MB 4 MB TBD L3 Cache (Max) 24 MB 8 MB TBD Max CPU Clocks TBD 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) TBD GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores)? 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores)? Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TBD TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W (65W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) Launch Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021?

The high-performance 10nm Intel Tiger Lake-H lineup would consist of up to 8 core and 16 thread chips based on the new Willow Cove architecture. The CPUs would carry up to 34 MB of cache that's 24 MB L3 (3 MB L3 per core) and 10 MB L2 (1.25 MB per core). Tiger Lake CPUs will come with an asymmetrical 48/32 KB L1 cache and will fully support AVX2 & AVX-512 instructions. Tiger Lake-H CPUs would additionally feature Two-Level Memory (2LM) and SGX (Software Guard Extensions). Intel's Tiger Lake-H family would support DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MHz.

Intel's Tiger Lake-H will be launching close to AMD's Cezanne-H family which is expected to feature the Zen 3 (7nm+) cores with incremental IPC gains and a slew of other features which are yet to be showcased.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16? TBA 400/500-Series? LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2020 Alder Lake 10nm? 16/32? TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 4.0? 2021 Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 4.0? 2022?

We can expect more details on Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs at CES 2021 (Digital Only Event) while the Rocket Lake mobility CPUs would gradually be introduced down the line after Intel releases its Tiger Lake CPU lineup in September.