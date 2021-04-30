AMD Ryzen 6000 ‘Warhol Zen 3+’ CPUs Reportedly Cancelled, Red Team To Focus on 7nm Ryzen 5000 XT Refresh & 5nm Raphael Zen 4 Chips Instead

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 6000 CPUs based on the Zen 3+ core architecture and codenamed, Warhol, have reportedly been canceled. The information comes from multiple leakers & insiders whose latest updates suggest that AMD has cut off Warhol from its desktop roadmap and will now be focusing entirely on its Zen 4 Raphael CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Warhol' CPUs Based on Zen 3+ 6nm Core Architecture Reportedly Canned, Ryzen 5000 XT Refresh In The Works

The AMD Ryzen 6000 lineup, codenamed Warhol, was expected to feature the Zen 3+ architecture based on the 6nm process node. The lineup would have offered similar gains in performance such as the AMD Zen 2+ (Pinnacle Ridge) chips which were branded as the Ryzen 2000 parts however, it looks like AMD has decided to move away from Warhol and focus on Raphael, its next-generation Zen 4 Desktop CPU lineup.

This is reported by reliable leaker, ExectuableFix, who states that aside from the leaked roadmap, AMD's Ryzen 6000 Warhol lineup hasn't appeared anywhere yet. He states the Zen 4 based AMD Phoenix (Ryzen 7000) APUs have already shown up in other places and a part that comes earlier hasn't even shown up anywhere yet suggests that it no longer exists. On the other hand, another insider has stated that while AMD has cancelled Warhol CPUs, there's still a refresh coming which would be based on the existing Zen 3 core architecture and feature the 7nm process node known as the Ryzen 5000 XT.

I've not seen anything on Warhol. Only that roadmap has mentioned it. Even Phoenix has already been leaked from different places... You can draw your own conclusion based on that 🧐 — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) April 27, 2021

AMD Warhol is cancelled.

Yes there's no more Warhol to be launched this year.

Zen3 XT Refresh eta is here but not soon. — Bullsh1t_Buster (@Bullsh1t_buster) April 27, 2021

It is likely that given the current CPU shortages and TSMC's inability to keep up with 7nm demand, AMD decided to skip Warhol CPUs and now focus its efforts on the next-generation AM5 platform featuring the Zen 4 based 5nm Raphael Ryzen CPUs. As mentioned above, there would still be an intermediary refresh for the AM4 platform as several manufacturers are readying X570S boards based on the AM4 socket and X570 chipset. These boards are expected to be announced later in May. Following is a video from RedGamingTech which pretty much says the same thing:

As for the refreshed Ryzen CPUs, AMD will be boosting the clock speeds & optimizing them but we shouldn't expect to see any IPC uplifts considering they will be based on the same Zen 3 cores and not the updated Zen 3+ cores. This is all just a rumour for now and there's a chance that Warhol may still exist since the previous Ryzen 3000 Refresh was announced and leaked just days before launch. We will see if that's the case.

