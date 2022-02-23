Intel Alder Lake CPUs Push AMD Desktop DIY Market Share Back To Pre Ryzen 5000 Levels

AMD Ryzen CPUs seem to be taking a major blow in the DIY market as Intel's Alder Lake CPUs continue to claw away market share across the board.

Intel Alder Lake CPUs Drop AMD's DIY Market Share Down To Pre-Ryzen 5000 Levels

Following our report on the Japanese DIY market share, it looks like PassMark has updated its own desktop market share report where Intel can be seen rising in the ranks thanks to its strong Alder Lake CPU lineup whereas AMD's Ryzen CPUs have fallen below Pre-Ryzen 5000 levels.

In the market share chart, it can be seen that Intel is at its highest since Q1 2019 where AMD is at its lowest level after a DIY market-dominating spree of four years. AMD had been gaining market share gradually since the Ryzen 2000 launch and reached its highest in mid of 2020 when Intel & AMD both had a 50-50 market split. But due to several reasons, AMD's market share has been on the decline since late 2021. According to the chart, the AMD Ryzen market share is back to the same position as it was prior to the launch of the Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' CPUs.





These reasons include poor chip supply, higher prices per segment (Ryzen 5000 CPUs), no entry-level options, and poor support for the AM4 platform. The BCNR report also confirms that supply has been the main cause of such a decline but even still, prices have remained pretty much the same across the board.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs saw impressive sales during the beginning of launch but gradually declined since most people who were waiting to upgrade to a new CPU couldn't do so without upgrading their motherboard. That's one issue that's still under investigation by AMD and it remains to be seen whether they will allow motherboard makers to allow the full support of their Zen 3 family on the older 300 series motherboards.

But that's not all, with Ryzen 5000, we saw AMD hiking up the price of each segment due to Intel's chips being uncompetitive pre-Alder Lake. Ever since the launch of Alder Lake CPUs, Intel has taken a more competitive approach to its pricing strategy and not only offers attractive value in the entry and mainstream segments with Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs but also offers options in the sub-$200 US segment, something that AMD is missing entirely in the Zen 3 desktop family.

We had the #AMD #Intel sales cross over point being Q3 2021. But that is for all desktops, not just DIY machines. AMD never got close for laptops and servers.https://t.co/Kj2w2dzRvK pic.twitter.com/Wpokjit0kI — PassMark Software (@PassMarkInc) February 22, 2022

That and AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D is also a questionable launch as we don't even know its official launch or pricing despite it launching in Spring of 2022. The problem isn't that the chip falls in the specs or performance department but the fact that it will be launching just a few months prior to the AM5 Ryzen 7000 family and users rather get a new platform than a chip which will likely cost a premium over the existing Ryzen 7 5800X.

With the imminent hike in wafer prices by TSMC for their 5nm process node, it looks like the Ryzen 7000 family will also be aiming for the premium segment but AMD could turn the tide once again as they did with the original Zen CPU lineup and bring forth a fierce Zen 4 lineup that targets the entire desktop segment. Intel will not go silent as they also have their 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs positioned to tackle the next Ryzen in the second half of 2022.