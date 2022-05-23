AMD AM4 Platform to be supported for much longer, software support & new hardware hinted?

AMD's AM4 platform has profited both AMD and the company's client base over the last five years. Yesterday evening, or this morning or afternoon, depending on your timezone, the company revealed the new AM5 platform and the company's roadmap for the following number of years. However, what will happen to the popular AMD AM4 technology, such as the currently released Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor? Will the company offer further support? Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, has given hope to those satisfied with their AM4 processors and may have given a glimmer of hope for new designs to continue manufacturing.

AMD AM4 Platform continues to be supported by the company with the promise of updates & confirmed new motherboard designs

AMD AM4 currently supports five architectures, four process nodes, and 125 processor items. Dr. Lisa Su and the company affirmed that motherboard fellows for AMD have constructed another 500 new board designs that will be compatible with the previous generation.

What will come of the AM4 technology when AM5 is on the horizon? The standard for most companies when a new series or next-gen product is released is, continued support for several years is guaranteed, up to ten years or slightly more. That is, as long as the company is willing to devote resources to the technology.

But, with the inclusion of more partners still developing well over 500 designs for AM4, we will see continued software support through driver updates and possible applications and new techniques. AMD continues to ship Zen2 processors this year, believing that AMD plans to launch a newer or refreshed Zen3 processor or changes its focus to the current AM4 lines to provide lower-cost opportunities and many choices for consumers and enterprises. AMD's Zem4 will be the premium option available for sale once it launches later this year.

There is some speculation about the wording from Dr. Su, stating a "multi-year continuation" for the AM4 technology. The AMD 600-series of motherboards offer a more robust power delivery and upgraded support for the current next-gen DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 devices.

It may be unclear about the statement made by Dr. Su and the company during this year's Computex 2022, but continued support for AM4 technology from now and through when AM5 comes out is a huge benefit for users.

Source: Neowin, AMD