Just a few days after the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G benchmarks leaked out, the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G Renoir APUs have also leaked along with their specs and benchmarks. Both APUs are part of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO series family which will be launching next week on the 21st of July as we had exclusively reported earlier this month.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 6 Core & Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 4 Core Renoir APU Benchmarks Leak Out

Just like the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G flagship Renoir APU, the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G will be featuring the updated Zen 2 cores and the Vega graphics architecture, all on a single monolithic die. The main difference comes in the core configuration with the latter featuring a lower number of cores on both CPU and GPU side. The following are the specifications for both Renoir APUs.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 6 Core APU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G is a Zen 2 APU featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The APU has clocks configured at 3.7 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost. The CPU featured 6 MB of L3 cache and has a TDP of 65W. The GPU side comes with Vega 7 integrated graphics that support 448 cores running at a clock speed of up to 1900 MHz.

When compared to the Ryzen 5 3600X, the Matisse CPU has to offer a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.4 GHz boost clock. That's a 2% increase in both base and boost clocks over the Renoir APU. The Ryzen 5 3600X also features a higher TDP of 95W which will allow it to sustain higher clock speeds for long durations compared to the Renoir APU. The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X currently costs around $219.99 US while the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G is expected to hit a price point close to $249 US or lower.

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 4 Core APU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G is a Zen 2 APU featuring 4 cores and 8 threads. The APU has clocks configured at 3.8 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost. The CPU featured 4 MB of L3 cache and has a TDP of 65W. The GPU side comes with Vega 6 integrated graphics that support 384 cores running at a clock speed of up to 1700 MHz.

AMD's Ryzen 3 3300X comes with a base clock of 3.8 GHz which is the same as the Renoir APU but a higher boost clock of 4.3 GHz which is a 5% bump over the Ryzen 3 4350G. The CPU features the same 65W TDP but has no iGPU to share that TDP with like the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G. AMD has set the pricing of the Ryzen 3 3300X at $120 US while the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G is expected to feature a price of around $149 US.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G & Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G Benchmarks

Coming straight to the benchmarks, both chips were tested on the ASUS PRIME B550M-A board with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory. The lower clock speeds will definitely affect performance as we have seen previous benchmarks where the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs scaling really well with higher frequency DDR4 memory.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G Performance Benchmark:

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G scores 1184 points in single-core and 6994 points in multi-core tests which is 100 points lower than the Ryzen 5 3600X scores in the single-core tests and around 500 points lower than what the same chip scores in multi-core tests. Regardless, you should expect the performance to be similar to a Ryzen 5 3600 than the Ryzen 5 3600X.





AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G Performance Benchmark:

The AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G scores 1137 points in the single-core and 4954 points in multi-core tests. The Quad-Core Renoir APU fares much better than the Hexa-core part with multi-core CPU performance right on par with the Ryzen 3 3300X despite a 200 MHz lower clock speed. The single-core performance takes a slight hit with 100 points lower than the Ryzen 3 3300X.





Regardless, the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs come with an integrated graphics solution that is much better than what Intel offers on its current line of processors. In addition to that, we've seen some impressive overclocking capabilities of the Renoir APU lineup that should lead them to offer better performance than their Matisse siblings. All AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO Renoir APUs are expected to be introduced officially on the 21st of July so stay tuned for more info.