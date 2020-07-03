It didn't take long enough for AMD's Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO Desktop CPUs to appear online. The entire family of upcoming 7nm APUs has now been listed by several EU based retailers along with pre-order prices and specifications as spotted by Momomo_US.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO Series Desktop CPUs Listed Online - Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G, Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G Detailed Along With Pre-Order Prices

We started hearing about the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO series in the past few months but more recently, we got to know that AMD will be using a different naming scheme to differentiate the two product lines for the regular desktop consumer and pro-consumer markets. The parts which have been listed are strictly the Ryzen 4000 PRO series parts which include three variants.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO series is made up of the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G, and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G. There are two of each variant listed by the first retailer that include tray and boxed SKUs. The tray SKUs cost slightly higher than the boxed SKUs. With that said, let's take a look at the specifications and pre-order prices for each chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G is the flagship Renoir PRO Desktop CPU. it features the 7nm Zen 2 architecture and 7nm Vega GPU architecture. The CPU comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock is maintained at 3.60 GHz and boost clocks at 4.40 GHz. The CPU features a total of 12 MB cache (4 MB L2 + 8 MB L3). The CPU has a TDP of 65W. As for the GPU side, we get the Vega 8 chip with 512 SPs clocked at 2100 MHz.







The boxed variant of the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G costs 369.05 Euros while the tray variant costs 388.17 Euros. Once again, these are pre-order prices and are not final. The prices at Centralpoint which is a dutch retailer are set to 329 Euros for the Ryzen 7 4750G before including VAT. Prices without VAT are 305 Euros for the Ryzen 7 4750G.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G is a 6 core and 12 thread part. It comes with a base clock of 3.70 GHz and a boost clock of 4.30 GHz. The CPU features 11 MB of complete cache with a TDP of 65W. GPU features the Vega 7 chip with 448 cores clocked at 1900 MHz. The boxed variant of the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G costs 252.04 Euros (208.30 Euros without VAT) while the tray variant costs 264.99 Euros.

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G

The AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G is the entry-level Renoir PRO Desktop CPU with 4 cores & 8 threads. The CPU features a base clock of 3.80 GHz and a boost clock of 4.10 GHz. There's 6 MB of cache & the CPU features a TDP of 65W. The graphics side includes the Vega 6 chip with 384 SPs clocked at 1700 MHz. The boxed variant of the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G costs 177.27 Euros (146.50 Euros without VAT) while the tray variant costs 186.34 Euros.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

With the release of AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs closing in, we will be getting more info in regards to official prices from AMD soon. It is expected that AMD will be unveiling more details over at the launch of Ryzen 3000XT Matisse Refresh CPUs on the 7th of July.