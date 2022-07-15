AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core & 4.4 GHz “Zen 4” Desktop CPU Spotted Running On Gigabyte’s X670E AORUS Master Motherboard, Up To 11% Faster Than Ryzen 9 5950X

An AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, most likely the Ryzen 5 7600X, has appeared within the Basemark benchmark with 6 Zen 4 cores.

AMD's Mid-Range Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU Spotted In Benchmark: Features 6 Cores, 12 Threads & 4.4 GHz ES Clock Speeds, Up To 11% Faster Than Ryzen 9 5950X

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU appeared within the Basemark Benchmark database and was spotted by TUM_APISAK. According to the information available, the chip is an engineering sample with OPN id '100-000000593-20_Y'. The benchmark provides information such as the CPU cores & clock speeds.

This seems to be a 6 Core and 12 Thread chip based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The CPU will carry 32 MB of L3 cache and 6 MB of L2 cache for a total of 38 MB combined cache. That's about 9 percent more cache than the existing Ryzen 5 5600X CPU which features the same 32 MB of L3 but has 512 KB of L2 cache per core. This has been bumped to 1 MB of L2 cache per core on the Zen 4 core architecture. As for the clock speeds, the chip has a 4.4 GHz clock but it is not mentioned if its base or boost. It is likely that this was the highest frequency the chip was operating at and since the part is an engineering sample, we can expect close to or over 5 GHz clocks in the retail sample.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 ~5.5 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 105-170W ~$750 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 ~5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$450 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 ~5.2 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W ~$300 US

Based on the specifications alone, it looks like this is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU which should be a hot-seller in the mainstream range, priced at around $300-$350 US. Basemark does provide benchmarks but they are solely GPU results that relied on the NVIDIA RTX A4000 graphics card.

Based on performance metrics provided by Harukaze5719, it looks like the Zen 4 ES CPU offers up to 11% higher performance than the Ryzen 9 5950X based on 16 Zen 3 cores. This is a substantial increase considering the Zen 3 part runs at much higher clock speeds and has 16 cores but the benchmark. Expect even better performance with the final retail variant.

AMD's Zen 4 6 Core ES CPU at 4.4 GHz is up to 11% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X In Basemark benchmark. (Image Credits: @Harukaze5719)

With that said, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs including the Ryzen 5 7600X should make their way to retail by September 2022 as indicated in previous rumors. The motherboard it was tested on, the Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master has already been announced and you can find more info here.