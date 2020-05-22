AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ APU Specifications Leak Out – Ryzen 7 4700G 65W Flagship, Pro Series, Low-Power ’35W’ SKUs With Zen 2 CPU and Enhanced Vega GPU Detailed
AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs have leaked out along with their proper model names and final clock speeds. The leak comes from Biostar (via Komachi_Ensaka) who has listed down several Renoir Ryzen 4000 APUs within the CPU support list of one of their new B550 motherboards which we talked about over here.
AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs Leak Out - Several Models Confirmed Including The Flagship Ryzen 7 4700G With 8 Cores, 16 Threads
The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU lineup is going to feature support on the AM4 socket and will be succeeding the Ryzen 3000 'Picasso' lineup from last year. Featuring the same die as the recently released Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility CPU lineup, the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' AM4 family will be aimed at the desktop platform but feature a major upgrade over its Zen+ based predecessors. The upgrades come in the form of a full 7nm architecture design that will include 7nm Zen 2 cores and an enhanced 7nm Vega GPU core.
Biostar has listed down 7 Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU on its support page. The lineup includes a single 65W standard variant which is the flagship Ryzen 7 4700G which leaked out a couple of days ago & was covered over here. The other variants are either PRO series or Low-Power series. The Ryzen 7 PRO, 4700G, Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G, Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G make up the PRO series and all are 65W TDP models while the low-power '35W' segment is made up of the Ryzen 7 4700GE, Ryzen 5 4400GE, & the Ryzen 3 4200GE.
Specifications such as the base clock speeds are also mentioned while we can match the OPN code with the ones that leaked out by Igor's Lab to get more data such as the specific GPU configuration on these APUs.
AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup
|APU Name
|Core Technology
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Memory
|Graphics Chip
|Graphics Clock
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
|7nm Zen 2
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.45 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 8 / 512 SPs
|2100 MHz
|65W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 5 4400G
|7nm Zen 2
|6/12
|TBD
|TBD
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 7 / 448 SPs
|TBD
|65W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
|7nm Zen 2
|8/16
|3.1 GHz
|4.35 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 8 / 512 SPs
|2000 MHz
|35W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE
|7nm Zen 2
|6/12
|3.3 GHz
|4.25 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 7 / 448 SPs
|1900 MHz
|35W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 3 4200GE
|7nm Zen 2
|4/8
|3.5 GHz
|3.80 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 6 / 384 SPs
|1700 MHz
|35W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G
|7nm Zen 2
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.45 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 8 / 512 SPs
|2100 MHz
|65W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G
|7nm Zen 2
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.30 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 7 / 448 SPs
|1900 MHz
|65W
|TBA
|AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G
|7nm Zen 2
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.10 GHz?
|DDR4-3200
|Vega 6 / 384 SPs
|1700 MHz
|65W
|TBA
As for the other parts, AMD will be preparing various SKUs featuring 35W and 65W TDPs. There are Ryzen 4000 APUs featuring 4, 6, and up to 8 cores like the Ryzen 7 4700G. All Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs will support DDR4-3200 MHz speeds natively but to really take advantage of the enhanced Vega iGPU, you would have to use higher frequency DRAM and feed the GPU with as much band-width as possible. A couple of AMD B550 chipset motherboards from various manufacturers will also feature HDMI 2.1 output which will only be usable with AMD's Renoir AM4 APUs.
We also have to consider the extra price that will come with the extra number of cores and threads. Currently, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs with 8 cores start at $279 US with the Ryzen 7 3700X. AMD's 4th Gen APUs will likely keep the current pricing strategy for the 4 core parts while pushing APUs in the enthusiast category too with 8 core solutions. That may also explain the lower clock speeds versus the regular desktop parts but still, we should be expecting 8 core parts around $200-$250 US with 4 core parts falling around $150-$200 US.
Our sources have also reported that we can expect launch for Ryzen 4000 APUs around July this year. The processors will be fully compatible with budget platforms such as the B550 and A520.
