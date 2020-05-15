Just a few days after various specifications leaks, the first picture of AMD's flagship Ryzen 7 4700G Desktop APU has leaked out by our friends at Videocardz, confirming that AMD is indeed prepping up its fastest AM4 APU to date.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8 Core Desktop APU With 7nm Zen 2 Cores & Vega iGPU at 2.1 GHz Clock Speeds Pictured

Featuring the same die as the recently released Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility CPU lineup, the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' AM4 family will be aimed at the desktop platform but feature a major upgrade over its Zen+ based predecessors. The upgrades come in the form of a full 7nm architecture design that will include 7nm Zen 2 cores and an enhanced 7nm Vega GPU core.

From the leaked picture, it can be seen that the flagship part is indeed going to be called the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. This part has the '100-000000146' OPN code which matches the flagship SKU entry that we reported a few days ago. Based on the specs mentioned in the OPN table by Igor's Lab, we can conclude the specifications of this chip which are literally insane for a desktop APU.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8 Core Renoir 8 APU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G features 8 cores and 16 threads. That's a 2x increase in the number of cores and threads over the Ryzen 5 3400G. The clock speeds are reported at 3.6 GHz base & 4.45 GHz boost clocks. The chip should feature 8 MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 65W. Alongside the CPU cores, the chip would also house 8 Vega GPU cores totaling 512 stream processors.









OPN code and specifications for various AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs were spotted by Igor's Lab. (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

The impressive part about the Ryzen 7 4700G is the insane clock speeds that would be featured on the enhanced Vega integrated GPUs. In the case of the Ryzen 7 4700G, we are looking at up to 2100 MHz or 2.1 GHz clock speeds which is a 20% increase over the Ryzen 9 4900H which has the Vega 8 graphics chip clocked at 1750 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop APUs

APU Name AMD Ryzen 3 2200G AMD Ryzen 3 3200G AMD Ryzen 5 2400G AMD Ryzen 5 3400G AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Core Technology 14nm Zen 12nm Zen+ 14nm Zen 12nm Zen+ 7nm Zen 2 Cores / Threads 4 / 4 4 / 4 4 / 8 4 / 8 8/16 Base Clock 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3,7 GHz 3.6 GHz Boost Clock 3.7 GHz 4.0 GHz 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.45 GHz L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 8 MB Memory Support DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200 Graphics Chip Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 11 Vega 11 7nm Vega 8 Graphics Cores 512 SPs 512 SPs 704 SPs 704 SPs 512 SPs Graphics Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz 1250 MHz 1400 MHz 2100 MHz TDP 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) Platform Support AM4 AM4 AM4 AM4 AM4 Price $99 US $99 $169 US $149 TBD

As for the other parts, AMD will be preparing various SKUs featuring 35W and 65W TDPs. There are Ryzen 4000 APUs featuring 4, 6, and up to 8 cores like the Ryzen 7 4700G. All Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs will support DDR4-3200 MHz speeds natively but to really take advantage of the enhanced Vega iGPU, you would have to use higher frequency DRAM and feed the GPU with as much band-width as possible.

We also have to consider the extra price that will come with the extra number of cores and threads. Currently, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs with 8 cores start at $279 US with the Ryzen 7 3700X. AMD's 4th Gen APUs will likely keep the current pricing strategy for the 4 core parts while pushing APUs in the enthusiast category too with 8 core solutions. That may also explain the lower clock speeds versus the regular desktop parts but still, we should be expecting 8 core parts around $200-$250 US with 4 core parts falling around $150-$200 US.

Our sources have also reported that we can expect launch for Ryzen 4000 APUs around July this year. The processors will be fully compatible with budget platforms such as the B550 and A520.