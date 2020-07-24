AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs launched just a couple of days back and most of us were disappointed that the chips weren't immediately available on retail shelves but instead targeted towards the OEM & SI segment. The Ryzen 4000G APUs offer incredible performance within their small package which is one of the main reason why there are so many potential buyers in the retail consumer segment who were planning to get their hands on one but it looks like AMD is definitely planning to bring the APUs in the retail segment very soon.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs Official Prices Detailed - Flagship Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G With 8 Cores & 7nm Vega 8 GPU For Just $309 US

The prices were revealed in official AMD Ryzen CPU slides which were uncovered by Momomo_US (Via Videocardz). The prices are specific to the Ryzen 4000 PRO APU series so we can expect slightly lower prices for the standard variants considering the PRO variants do come with extra features for PRO users such as better security protocols and such.

AMD Renoir (Mobility) PCIe 3.0 Limited To 8x – Could Bottleneck GPUs Above An NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super

Coming to the prices for the three APUs, they are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 4750G 8 Core APU - $309 US

AMD Ryzen 5 4650G 6 Core APU - $209 US

AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 4 Core APU - $149 US

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G / Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 8 Core APU

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G / Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture and is the flagship APU of the lineup. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

AMD Radeon RX ‘Big Navi’ Enthusiast RDNA 2 Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 16 GB VRAM – Final Design Not Yet Finished, Expected Launch in Q4 2020 In Reference Only Flavors

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

Since we now have the official prices for the APUs, we can talk about how they stack up against the Ryzen 3000 CPU lineup. The Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G will cost $309 US so we can expect the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G to cost around $299 US. This is the same MSRP of the Ryzen 7 3700X which had been set to $299.99 US but currently can be found for $279.99 US on Amazon. The Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G APU does offer a Vega 8 GPU on board which is quite capable and also comes with better overclocking capabilities that make it a very compelling 8 core option for consumers. We've seen the Ryzen 7 4700G perform much better than the Ryzen 7 3800X when overclocked & also offer superior DDR4 memory overclocking capabilities.

Surely, once this chip hits retail, it will be a hot seller that might actually become more popular than the Ryzen 7 3700X although the Matisse chip did have a head start and many people who were looking for a great 8 core option from AMD have already bought the Ryzen 7 3700X since it offers far better value than the Ryzen 7 3800X.

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G / Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 6 Core APU

The AMD Ryzen 5 4600G / Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G is a Zen 2 APU featuring 6 cores and 12 threads. The APU has clocks configured at 3.7 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost. The CPU featured 6 MB of L3 cache and has a TDP of 65W. The GPU side comes with Vega 7 integrated graphics that support 448 cores running at a clock speed of up to 1900 MHz.

When compared to the Ryzen 5 3600X, the Matisse CPU has to offer a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.4 GHz boost clock. That's a 2% increase in both base and boost clocks over the Renoir APU. The Ryzen 5 3600X also features a higher TDP of 95W which will allow it to sustain higher clock speeds for long durations compared to the Renoir APU.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X currently costs around $209.99 US at Amazon while the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G is going to cost the same. The Ryzen 5 4650G offers the same amount of performance, features onboard graphics and has the same CPU & memory overclock capabilities of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G so its definitely looking like a better buy though the Ryzen 5 3600 would retain its dominant position since that chip costs $158.97 US at Amazon and remains the most popular 6 core CPU of this generation.

AMD Ryzen 3 4300G / Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 4 Core APU

The AMD Ryzen 3 4300G / Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G is a Zen 2 APU featuring 4 cores and 8 threads. The APU has clocks configured at 3.8 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost. The CPU featured 4 MB of L3 cache and has a TDP of 65W. The GPU side comes with Vega 6 integrated graphics that support 384 cores running at a clock speed of up to 1700 MHz.

AMD's Ryzen 3 3300X comes with a base clock of 3.8 GHz which is the same as the Renoir APU but a higher boost clock of 4.3 GHz which is a 5% bump over the Ryzen 3 4350G. The CPU features the same 65W TDP but has no iGPU to share that TDP with like the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G. AMD has set the pricing of the Ryzen 3 3300X at $120 US but the particular chip isn't available in stock at the moment while the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G with its $149.99 US price. The most entry-level quad-core, the Ryzen 3 3100 costs $99.99 US but it looks like the chip will be restocked around the end of August at several major retailers. The Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G / Ryzen 3 4300G will be a great option for budget and HTPC builders due to its onboard graphics which will offer decent gaming and general usage performance.





AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W $299 US? AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.20 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W $199 US? AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.00 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W $139 US? AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W $309 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W $209 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.00 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W $149 US

A small update on the AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APU retail availability is also provided by Hardwareluxx's editor, Andreas Schilling, who reports that AMD themselves stated that their next-generation APUs will be coming to both 400 and 500 series motherboard platforms. This means that AMD has a retail launch definitely planned out but it's not happening immediately. Also, the APUs will be supported by both 400 (X470/B450) and 500 (X570/B550) series of boards with new BIOS firmware.





All AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs feature a soldered design too. Also, it looks like several Asian retailers are already selling the APUs separately. The APUs come with the chip itself & a fan heatsink. The prices are kept very close to the SEP set by AMD themselves and coolpc.com.tw that is based in Taiwan happens to be one of them. We will keep you posted once we hear more about retail availability in the US and other regions of the world.