In its latest product segment slide, AMD has compared its entire Ryzen 4000 mobility family to Intel-based counterparts. The lineup is only compared to processors that are available on the retail shelves and as such, AMD hasn't used the 10th Generation Comet Lake-H series CPUs to compare against their Ryzen 4000 H-series processors. This is a fair practice that is also done by Intel to compare their processors only against those parts that have been announced by its rivals and not those that have yet to be released.

AMD Compared Entire Ryzen 4000 CPU Family To Intel's Existing Notebook Family Which Includes 9th Gen H-Series and 10th Gen U-Series CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 4000 mobility lineup, codenamed Renoir, is made up of 7 chips which have been officially announced while conclusive evidence on the existence of two more high-end chips, in each H-series and U-series segments, exists too. Similar to how AMD compared and showed us the market positioning of each Ryzen 3000 desktop CPU to their Intel counterparts, each Ryzen 4000 mobility CPU is also compared to its Intel mobility counterparts.

So coming to the lineup first before we state each CPU's respective market positioning, the AMD Ryzen family is made up of two processor segments, the H-series, and the U-series. The H-series chips are aimed at higher performance notebooks with each CPU conforming to a TDP figure of 45W while special binned variants of each chip, branded with the 'HS' tag, will also be shipping with a 35W TDP. The family consists of the following announced and unannounced CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H/HS (8 Core / 16 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H/HS (8 Core / 16 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/HS (6 Core / 12 Thread)

The Ryzen 4000 U-series parts are aimed at ultra-low-power and mainstream notebook designs with each CPU conforming to a 15W TDP. The lineup is more expansive than the H-series since it tackles the mass market and consists of the following announced and announced SKUs:

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U (8 Core / 16 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (8 Core / 16 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8 Core / 8 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U (6 Core / 12 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (6 Core / 6 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (4 Core / 4 Thread)

AMD Athlon Gold 3150U (2 Core / 4 Thread)

AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (2 Core / 2 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 45W

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 9 4900U 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series CPU Positioning

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is the flagship part that has been officially announced. The processor features 8 cores and 16 threads with a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz and 12 MB of cache. It also comes with Vega 7 graphics core that clocks in at 1600 MHz. The chip is compared to the Intel Core i7-9850H which offers 6 cores and 12 threads and has a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz and 12 MB of total cache. Both chips are rated at 45W with binned variants available for premium notebook designs at 35W (cTDP).

The comparison is interesting since AMD is using a lower-tier chip from Intel while their Ryzen 7 4800H is classified to outperform an Intel desktop-grade Core i7-9700K CPU which features much better specifications than the Core i7-9850H. This isn't the only chip where you'll see the same thing as AMD is marketing these chips not only in terms of performance numbers but also their absolute value which is far greater than Intel's chips. So in this comparison, the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H offers a better value proposition than the Core i7-9850H while offering better performance.

The AMD Ryzen 5 4600H is compared to the Intel Core i5-9400H which is a quad-core with 8 threads and has a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz with 8 MB of cache. The Ryzen 5 4600H offers much better specifications and better value than this $250 US mobility chip. AMD has not specifically mentioned prices in the chart but even if AMD prices them at the same tier as Intel parts, you can see that the specifications are far better on AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobility chips.

AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series CPU Positioning

Coming to the U-series family, we are looking at the entire lineup being compared to the Intel 10nm Ice Lake-U parts except for the Athlon series which is compared to Pentium series chips. The flagship Ryzen 4800U, although we now know the Ryzen 9 4900U exists, is compared to the Intel Core i7-1060G7 which has 4 cores and 8 threads. AMD's Ryzen 7 4800U offers twice the number of cores and threads with higher boost clocks of 4.2 GHz in a 7nm design along with updated Vega graphics which deliver a significant boost in terms of GPU performance.

Similarly, the Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 4500U CPUs are compared to the Core i5-1035G1, and the Ryzen 3 4300U is compared to the Core i3-1005G1. The Ryzen 3 4300U offers more cores than the Core i3 while the Ryzen 5 CPUs offer more cores and threads (the Ryzen 5 4500U comes with no multi-threading). The Athlon Gold 3150U is compared to the Pentium Gold 5405U and while it has the same number of cores and threads, it does feature much higher clock speeds of 3.3 GHz versus 2.3 GHz of the Intel part.

The same is true for the Athlon Silver 3050U which has a max clock speed of 3.2 GHz versus 2.7 GHz of the Gemini Lake-based Pentium Silver N5000. The N5000 CPU does have twice the cores and threads than the Athlon Silver 3050U but it doesn't come with the same Skylake core as the rest of the lineup which is fine for the market it is aiming for (Chromebooks) but AMD with their 7nm Zen 2 architecture definitely holds a lead against Intel in this segment.

Intel is expected to release faster 10th Generation Comet Lake-H CPUs and 10nm+ Tiger Lake-U processors later this year so that would definitely heat up the competition in the mobility space but for now, AMD seems to be all set to conquer more of that good mobility market share from Intel. AMD expects to ship the first Ryzen 4000 laptops in this quarter with 100+ models shipping in the entirety of 2020.

